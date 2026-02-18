Indian university expelled from AI summit over Chinese robodog scandal

An Indian university has faced immense backlash after claiming a Chinese-made robotic dog as its own at the AI summit in Delhi.
Galgotias University was under fire after one of its professors told state-run broadcaster DD News that the robot named "Orion" was "developed" at their Centre of Excellence.
However, online users later identified the machine as the Go2 model made by Chinese firm Unitree Robotics, which is commercially available starting at about $2,200.
In a statement on Wednesday, February 18, the university denied the claims, noting that they had built the robot and described the backlash as a "propaganda campaign".
"We would like to clearly state that the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop and deploy real world skills using globally available tools and resources, given developing AI talent is need of the hour," the university said.
Following the backlash, the university was asked to vacate its stall at the summit, with faculty members sharing that they had received no such official order.
However, hours later, news agency Press Trust of India reported that the electricity supply to the stall was cut off following the controversy.
The incident is being seen as an embarrassment for the organisers of the summit, as the video had also been shared on IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's official X account.