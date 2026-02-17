News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Tricia McLaughlin steps down as DHS spokesperson amid ICE controversy

Top DHS spokesperson set to exit role amid growing outrage over Trump's ICE raids

Tricia McLaughlin, the top spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security is stepping down from her role.

She currently serves as assistant secretary and is expected to leave the position next week, according to a Trump administration official.

As per multiple reports, McLaughlin is leaving her role amid controversy for the Department of Homeland Security, following high-profile shootings in Minnesota that raised questions about the agency's credibility.

She had been one of the most visible defenders of the department, frequently appearing on news networks and social media to support President Trump's deportation policies and respond to criticism of the agency.

McLaughlin had begun planning to leave her role in December but she stayed on after the Minneapolis shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

She is the most recent senior official at the DHS to resign roughly a year into the new administration.

Similarly, Madison Sheahan, the Deputy Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced last month that she would leave her role to run for Congress in Ohio.

It is not yet known what McLaughlin plans to do after having her DHS role.

