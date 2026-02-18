Ivanka Trump welcomes Year of the Fire Horse with ‘clarity and conviction’

Ivanka Trump has teased about new projects as she welcomes new Lunar Year with “clarity and conviction.”
Taking to Instagram, US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka shared her resolutions for the Year of the Fire Horse while sharing exciting news.
She wrote, “Today a new lunar cycle begins! The Year of the Fire Horse calls us to courage, to energy, to intention, and to fearless creation. It is a year for bold ideas, decisive action, and turning vision into something enduring.”
“I am stepping into it with clarity and conviction, ready to bring forward projects I have been quietly nurturing, ideas nearly ready to meet the light. I cannot wait to share them with you! Forward, with strength. With gratitude. With purpose. Excited for what is ahead. Happy Lunar Year 新年快乐,” she added.
Ivanka who belongs to the family of entrepreneurs has always been part of the business world.
After serving as an Executive Vice President for The Trump Organization and involving in the read state and investment projects she launched her fashion brand, The Ivanka Trump Brand, in 2007.
The brand that spanned jewelry, shoes, handbags and clothing reached to approximately $130 million in annual revenue during its peak. However, it shut down in 2018.