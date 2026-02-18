Les Wexner to testify before Congress over Epstein links: 'I have done nothing wrong'

The former boss of the Victoria's Secret lingerie brand, Les Wexner, is set to address his ties to Jeffrey Epstein before a congressional committee.
"I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide," the billionaire noted in a statement on Wednesday, February 18.
He is one of several Epstein associates subpoenaed to testify before the House oversight committee amid the disgraced financier's crimes probe.
In his statement, provided by his team, Wexner called himself "naïve, foolish, and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein".
"I completely and irrevocably cut ties with Epstein nearly twenty years ago when I learned that he was an abuser, a crook, and a liar," he said.
Wexner added, "To my enormous embarrassment and regret I, like many others, was duped by a world-class con man."
The fashion mogul hired Epstein in 1991 to manage his finances, and Wexner highlighted that he cut ties with the late convicted paedophile in 2007, before Epstein pleaded guilty to Florida state-level prostitution charges in 2008, and also claimed that Epstein "misappropriated" $46 million of his assets.
As per a 2019 Wall Street Journal report, the billionaire played a significant role in Epstein's success in the finance world, with the financier earning around $200 million from the deal.
The oversight committee also subpoenaed Bill and Hillary Clinton, with the former president publicly admitting that he flew on Epstein's airplane in the early 2000s for humanitarian work, but insisted he never visited his private island.