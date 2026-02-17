Spain residential building fire claims five young lives

Five young people lost their lives and four other suffered minor injuries after a fire started in a storage area inside a five-storey residential building in north-east Spain.
The blaze started shortly after 9:00 pm local time on Monday, February 16.
The identity of the people who died have not been released yet but several reports revealed that none of them lived in the building.
However, the cause of the fire is still unknown and investigation is still ongoing.
Catalonia's regional leader, Salvador Illa, said he was "deeply saddened by the death of five people," as per Sky News.
All the injured have been released from hospitals so far while three families affected by the fire have been moved to a nearby hotel and other residents were able to return to the building.
Witnesses told local media that all of the victims who died in the tragic fire were under 18 years with one as young as 12.
The local authorities are helping the victim's families and have announced three days of mourning.
The organisation also announced that an alert related to the fire had now ended.