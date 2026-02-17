News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Spain residential building fire claims five young lives

Five young people have been killed in a horror blaze at an apartment block in Spain

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Spain residential building fire claims five young lives
Spain residential building fire claims five young lives

Five young people lost their lives and four other suffered minor injuries after a fire started in a storage area inside a five-storey residential building in north-east Spain.

The blaze started shortly after 9:00 pm local time on Monday, February 16.

The identity of the people who died have not been released yet but several reports revealed that none of them lived in the building.

However, the cause of the fire is still unknown and investigation is still ongoing.

Catalonia's regional leader, Salvador Illa, said he was "deeply saddened by the death of five people," as per Sky News.

All the injured have been released from hospitals so far while three families affected by the fire have been moved to a nearby hotel and other residents were able to return to the building.

Witnesses told local media that all of the victims who died in the tragic fire were under 18 years with one as young as 12.

The local authorities are helping the victim's families and have announced three days of mourning.

The organisation also announced that an alert related to the fire had now ended.

Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate dies at 84
Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate dies at 84
Hillary Clinton accuses Trump admin of hiding Epstein files before testifying
Hillary Clinton accuses Trump admin of hiding Epstein files before testifying
Italy’s iconic Lovers’ Arch disappears into sea on Valentine’s Day
Italy’s iconic Lovers’ Arch disappears into sea on Valentine’s Day
Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink
Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink
Nancy Guthrie case: Trump warns abductors of 'most severe' consequences
Nancy Guthrie case: Trump warns abductors of 'most severe' consequences
Logan Paul's Pokémon card breaks Guinness World Record at auction
Logan Paul's Pokémon card breaks Guinness World Record at auction
Taylor Swift concert plot: Austrian authorities charge 21-year-old with terrorism
Taylor Swift concert plot: Austrian authorities charge 21-year-old with terrorism
UK weather warnings: Met Office issues new alerts across country
UK weather warnings: Met Office issues new alerts across country
Kim Jong-un takes major decision for troops amid successor speculations
Kim Jong-un takes major decision for troops amid successor speculations
Barron Trump partners with high‑school friends for new business venture
Barron Trump partners with high‑school friends for new business venture
Bondi Beach attack suspect Naveed Akram makes first ‘silent’ court appearance
Bondi Beach attack suspect Naveed Akram makes first ‘silent’ court appearance
Savannah Guthrie issues new message for mom’s abductors as FBI tests glove DNA
Savannah Guthrie issues new message for mom’s abductors as FBI tests glove DNA

Popular News

SpaceX and xAI join Pentagon content for autonomous AI drone swarm program

SpaceX and xAI join Pentagon content for autonomous AI drone swarm program
43 minutes ago
Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason

Kylie Jenner presses 'pause' on marriage to Timothée Chalamet for big reason
60 minutes ago
Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash

Nicola Peltz toasts BFF Amid Cruz Beckham's 21st birthday bash
an hour ago