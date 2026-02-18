News
  • By Hania Jamil
World

Ramadan 2026: Fasting schedule for UK, US, and Australia explained

Muslims around the world are set to observe Ramadan 2026 with some key differences in their timings

  • By Hania Jamil
Ramadan 2026: Fasting schedule for UK, US, and Australia explained
Ramadan 2026: Fasting schedule for UK, US, and Australia explained

Ramadan, one of the holiest months of the year for Muslim communities around the world, began on February 18 for most of the countries, while the rest will observe their first fast on either February 19 or 20.

Every year, the dates of Ramadan change, as the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.

During the whole month, for 29 or 30 days Muslim around the world observe fasting and avoid eating and drinking from morning to evening for around 12 to 15 hours.

Besides the food restrictions, individuals are also expected to stay away from smoking and sexual relations so they can focus more on their spiritual growth during their fast.

Fasting hours in different regions:

Fasting hours vary across the globe, as the number of hours in daylight is different in different regions.

A country located closer to the equator experiences fasting hours around 12 to 14 hours in a day, while countries that are away from the equator, including parts of Europe, have slightly increased daylight hours and keep their fast for around 16 to 18 hours.

Countries such as South Africa, New Zealand, and Chile will observe the longest fasts, nearly 14 to 15 hours.

This year, timings will slightly increase as the month progresses due to seasonal daylight changes.

India will have approximately 12.5 to 14 hours, and the Middle East will fast for 13 to 14 hours this year.

Muslims of the UK and Europe will be fasting for around 14 to 16 hours a day.

Moreover, varying with the city, North America will have around 12 to 15 hours, while Muslims in Southeast Asia will fast for around 12 to 13 hours.

Suhoor and Iftar timings:

Suhoor and iftar vary not only by country but also by city. Suhoor will be eaten before dawn begins, and Muslims stop eating as the Fajr prayer time starts.

Meanwhile, the breaking of fast, aka iftar begins with the first call of Maghrib prayer or after the sunset.

New Zealand

In Christchurch, New Zealand, the first Suhoor begins around 5:10 a.m., with iftar at approximately 8:32 p.m.

UK

In the UK, the fast begins at 5:24 a.m., and individuals are allowed to eat by 5:26 p.m.

US

In major US cities like New York and Chicago, fasting duration may range from 12 to 13.5 hours.

Australia

In Sydney and Melbourne, fasting hours are expected to be approximately 13 to 14 hours, with suhoor at 5:03 a.m., and iftar at 7:46 p.m.

With the beginning of Ramadan, observers are encouraged to check the local timetables or their mosques for accurate suhoor and iftar timings.

These countries will begin Ramadan on February 19:

Many nations sighted the crescent on February 17, meaning they are observing their first fast today, February 18; however, in some countries, like Pakistan and Bangladesh, the search for the crescent will continue on February 18, which means Ramadan in these countries will start either on February 19 or February 20.

Brunei, Singapore, Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia, the Philippines, Oman, Jordan, Egypt and Japan are confirmed to observe the first fast on February 19

Kai Trump’s question about Tiger Woods gets cheeky response from Vanessa
Kai Trump’s question about Tiger Woods gets cheeky response from Vanessa
Ivanka Trump welcomes Year of the Fire Horse with ‘clarity and conviction’
Ivanka Trump welcomes Year of the Fire Horse with ‘clarity and conviction’
Lake Tahoe avalanche leaves 10 skiers missing, rescue effort underway
Lake Tahoe avalanche leaves 10 skiers missing, rescue effort underway
James Talarico breaks silence after Stephen Colbert ‘Late Show’ controversy
James Talarico breaks silence after Stephen Colbert ‘Late Show’ controversy
Tricia McLaughlin steps down as DHS spokesperson amid ICE controversy
Tricia McLaughlin steps down as DHS spokesperson amid ICE controversy
UK unemployment rate reaches highest level in nearly five years
UK unemployment rate reaches highest level in nearly five years
Spain residential building fire claims five young lives
Spain residential building fire claims five young lives
Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate dies at 84
Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate dies at 84
Hillary Clinton accuses Trump admin of hiding Epstein files before testifying
Hillary Clinton accuses Trump admin of hiding Epstein files before testifying
Italy’s iconic Lovers’ Arch disappears into sea on Valentine’s Day
Italy’s iconic Lovers’ Arch disappears into sea on Valentine’s Day
Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink
Rhode Island shooting: 2 dead, 3 critically injured in shooting at hockey rink
Nancy Guthrie case: Trump warns abductors of 'most severe' consequences
Nancy Guthrie case: Trump warns abductors of 'most severe' consequences

Popular News

Victoria Beckham returns Gordon Ramsay's favor amid fallout with Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham returns Gordon Ramsay's favor amid fallout with Brooklyn
4 seconds ago
Selena Gomez earns big recognition after cozy Valentine's with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez earns big recognition after cozy Valentine's with Benny Blanco
57 minutes ago
Apple Podcasts receives major upgrade for improved user experience

Apple Podcasts receives major upgrade for improved user experience
52 minutes ago