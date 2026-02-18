Ramadan 2026: Fasting schedule for UK, US, and Australia explained

Ramadan, one of the holiest months of the year for Muslim communities around the world, began on February 18 for most of the countries, while the rest will observe their first fast on either February 19 or 20.
Every year, the dates of Ramadan change, as the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.
During the whole month, for 29 or 30 days Muslim around the world observe fasting and avoid eating and drinking from morning to evening for around 12 to 15 hours.
Besides the food restrictions, individuals are also expected to stay away from smoking and sexual relations so they can focus more on their spiritual growth during their fast.
Fasting hours in different regions:
Fasting hours vary across the globe, as the number of hours in daylight is different in different regions.
A country located closer to the equator experiences fasting hours around 12 to 14 hours in a day, while countries that are away from the equator, including parts of Europe, have slightly increased daylight hours and keep their fast for around 16 to 18 hours.
Countries such as South Africa, New Zealand, and Chile will observe the longest fasts, nearly 14 to 15 hours.
This year, timings will slightly increase as the month progresses due to seasonal daylight changes.
India will have approximately 12.5 to 14 hours, and the Middle East will fast for 13 to 14 hours this year.
Muslims of the UK and Europe will be fasting for around 14 to 16 hours a day.
Moreover, varying with the city, North America will have around 12 to 15 hours, while Muslims in Southeast Asia will fast for around 12 to 13 hours.
Suhoor and Iftar timings:
Suhoor and iftar vary not only by country but also by city. Suhoor will be eaten before dawn begins, and Muslims stop eating as the Fajr prayer time starts.
Meanwhile, the breaking of fast, aka iftar begins with the first call of Maghrib prayer or after the sunset.
New Zealand
In Christchurch, New Zealand, the first Suhoor begins around 5:10 a.m., with iftar at approximately 8:32 p.m.
UK
In the UK, the fast begins at 5:24 a.m., and individuals are allowed to eat by 5:26 p.m.
US
In major US cities like New York and Chicago, fasting duration may range from 12 to 13.5 hours.
Australia
In Sydney and Melbourne, fasting hours are expected to be approximately 13 to 14 hours, with suhoor at 5:03 a.m., and iftar at 7:46 p.m.
With the beginning of Ramadan, observers are encouraged to check the local timetables or their mosques for accurate suhoor and iftar timings.
These countries will begin Ramadan on February 19:
Many nations sighted the crescent on February 17, meaning they are observing their first fast today, February 18; however, in some countries, like Pakistan and Bangladesh, the search for the crescent will continue on February 18, which means Ramadan in these countries will start either on February 19 or February 20.
Brunei, Singapore, Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia, the Philippines, Oman, Jordan, Egypt and Japan are confirmed to observe the first fast on February 19