Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?' 

Tom Cruise has started planning for his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible 9!
The film, which has not begun filming yet, is already creating buzz among fans, as rumours swirled recently that Chloé Zhao will be directing his new movie.
On Wednesday, February 18, the celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, reported that Tom wants the 43-year-old Chinese filmmaker to write and direct his highly-awaited project.
The curators of pop culture also released a screenshot of an alleged email, with the subject of Mission Impossible 9, and the message read, "Chloé Zhao is in talks to write/direct. Tom sought her out, they’ve workshopped a treatment, script is underway."
They additionally claimed that this email was submitted anonymously and can not be verified.
Tom Cruise has technically never publicly closed the books on this franchise, as the last instalment was released last year, grossed $600M worldwide, but the real issue was its budget, which, with COVID delays and rewrites, was reportedly $400M+, and that inevitably resulted in heavy losses for the film.
On the work front, Tom Cruise is gearing up to appear in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger, which is set to release in October this year.