News
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?'

The 'Top Gun' star might team up with the acclaimed Chinese director for the next installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise

  • By Fatima Hassan
Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for Mission: Impossible 9?
Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?' 

Tom Cruise has started planning for his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible 9

The film, which has not begun filming yet, is already creating buzz among fans, as rumours swirled recently that Chloé Zhao will be directing his new movie.

On Wednesday, February 18, the celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, reported that Tom wants the 43-year-old Chinese filmmaker to write and direct his highly-awaited project.

The curators of pop culture also released a screenshot of an alleged email, with the subject of Mission Impossible 9, and the message read, "Chloé Zhao is in talks to write/direct. Tom sought her out, they’ve workshopped a treatment, script is underway." 

They additionally claimed that this email was submitted anonymously and can not be verified.

Tom Cruise has technically never publicly closed the books on this franchise, as the last instalment was released last year, grossed $600M worldwide, but the real issue was its budget, which, with COVID delays and rewrites, was reportedly $400M+, and that inevitably resulted in heavy losses for the film. 

On the work front, Tom Cruise is gearing up to appear in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger, which is set to release in October this year.   

Shia LaBeouf makes first statement after his arrest due to New Orleans brawl
Shia LaBeouf makes first statement after his arrest due to New Orleans brawl
Victoria Beckham returns Gordon Ramsay's favor amid fallout with Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham returns Gordon Ramsay's favor amid fallout with Brooklyn
Selena Gomez earns big recognition after cozy Valentine's with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez earns big recognition after cozy Valentine's with Benny Blanco
Brooklyn Beckham loses another childhood friend in brewing family feud
Brooklyn Beckham loses another childhood friend in brewing family feud
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s 'sign' $100M marriage pact?
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s 'sign' $100M marriage pact?
Robert Pattinson looks nearly unrecognizable in bold shoot with Zendaya
Robert Pattinson looks nearly unrecognizable in bold shoot with Zendaya
Sydney Sweeney goes on karaoke date with Scooter Braun after dropping steamy snaps
Sydney Sweeney goes on karaoke date with Scooter Braun after dropping steamy snaps
Cardi B makes major move after Stefon Diggs split
Cardi B makes major move after Stefon Diggs split
Lana Del Rey teams up with husband for cinematic single ahead of album
Lana Del Rey teams up with husband for cinematic single ahead of album
Pedro Pascal enjoys NYC outing with triathlete Rafa Olarra
Pedro Pascal enjoys NYC outing with triathlete Rafa Olarra
Timothée Chalamet credits Christopher Nolan for boosting his career: 'So grateful'
Timothée Chalamet credits Christopher Nolan for boosting his career: 'So grateful'
Miley Cyrus to revisit her roots in ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th anniversary special
Miley Cyrus to revisit her roots in ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th anniversary special

Popular News

Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?'

Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?'
25 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar makes shocking confession: ‘I’ve never read a book in my life’

Akshay Kumar makes shocking confession: ‘I’ve never read a book in my life’
43 minutes ago
Shia LaBeouf makes first statement after his arrest due to New Orleans brawl

Shia LaBeouf makes first statement after his arrest due to New Orleans brawl

2 hours ago