Lake Tahoe avalanche leaves 10 skiers missing, rescue effort underway

Heavy snowstorm in California triggers an avalanche near Lake Tahoe, affecting 16 skiers

  • By Bushra Saleem
The Lake Tahoe horrific avalanche has left ten skiers missing and six others stranded.

Authorities have begun the search and rescue operation in Northern California’s Nevada County after an avalanche hit skiers on Tuesday, February 17, People reported.

As per the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), that avalanche was reported at around 11:30 am local time. The group of 16 people, including four ski guides and 12 skiers, was affected by the incident.

Six people survived the avalanche and were waiting for rescue, while ten remained unaccounted for as of the 3:45 pm update by the NCSO. No one has been identified yet.

The NCSO said, “Highly skilled rescue ski teams have departed from both Boreal Mountain Ski Resort and Tahoe Donner’s Alder Creek Adventure Center to make their way to the six known survivors, who have been directed to shelter in place as best they can in the conditions.”

The sheriff’s office also said a SnoCat team was sent from Alder Creek Adventure Center, adding that currently 46 responders are taking part in the search operation for the missing people.

Media reports have suggested that low visibility due to heavy blizzard conditions has affected the rescue and search operation.

The Sierra Avalanche Center also issued an avalanche warning that read, “HIGH avalanche danger exists in the backcountry. Large avalanches are expected to occur Tuesday, Tuesday night, and into at least early Wednesday morning across backcountry terrain. High avalanche danger might continue through the day on Wednesday."

Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Search and Rescue, and Truckee Fire are all taking part in the rescue mission.

