Tesla app code suggests Harmony Wallet Digital Key support

A teardown of the latest Tesla App has announced code painting to a potential new feature known as Harmony Wallet Key Cards.
The code suggested potential incorporation with Huawei Wallet, enabling Tesla key cards to be added directly to a phone’s system-level wallet.
It would allow phones to act as secure digital keys using NFC or Bluetooth, without even running the Tesla app in the background.
Such native incorporation supports features such as Tap-to-Unlock and deeper system-level access.
The feature seems to be targeted in China, where Huawei devices dominate. However, Tesla has a history of initial launches in China ahead of broader expansion, raising speculation that similar support for Apple Wallet and Google Wallet could follow.
Currently, Tesla is based on its proprietary Phone Key that depends on the app running in the background and can be affected by operating system power management.
Native wallet keys are considered more reliable, as they are stored in a device’s secure element and work independently of app status.
The revelation comes with an intensified rivalry among rivals. Rivian recently added native Apple and Google Wallet key support using industry standards, providing features, including offline access and secure key sharing.
However, Tesla has yet to officially confirm the news, the presence of Harmony Wallet code suggests the company is exploring native wallet-based car keys, potentially introducing Apple and Android support in the future.