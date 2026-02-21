PayPal data breach: Here's what you need to know about cyber attack

PayPal data breach has been officially confirmed by the company, as several users engaged with the app started receiving email from the company regarding the cyber attack.
The attack has exposed personal data to a threat actor who received access to PayPal’s systems, leading to some users receiving unverified transactions on their accounts and password resets as well.
Paypal data breach exposed data of several customers
According to Bleeding Computer, breach notification letter confirmed that the data breach has affected a number of users, receiving their access to PayPal systems on July 1, 2025.
The incident has raised security concerns, as an attacker seemingly gained access to systems.
A PayPal spokesperson offered a statement, which read, “When there is a potential exposure of customer information, PayPal is required to notify affected customers. In this case, PayPal’s systems were not compromised. As such, we contacted the approximately 100 customers who were potentially impacted to provide awareness on this matter.”
What type of data was exposed in PayPal data breach?
Here’s the PayPal data breached by the hackers:
Name, email address, phone number, business address, Social Security number, date of birth, and more.
Furthermore, PayPal confirmed that “a few customers experienced unauthorized transactions on their account.”
As per PayPal, all the impacted customers have already received refunds.