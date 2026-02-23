WhatsApp makes account safer with new password feature: See how it works

WhatsApp is developing an account password feature that will allow users to add an extra layer of protection to their accounts.
Right now users can secure their accounts with two-step verification which requires entering a second code after registering their phone number.
As per WABetaInfo, this extra step protect against unauthorized access so even if someone obtains the code through methods like SIM swapping, they would still need the second verification code known only to the account owner.
How WhatsApp account password feature works?
When logging in, after entering a 6-digit code, users will be prompted to enter their password.
The password users will choose can be 6-20 character long, must contain at least one letter and one number.
If two-step verification is also active, the app will ask for that code first, then the account password.
However, the new feature is still being developed and will be available to all users in the future update.
The Meta-owned platform, on the other hand continues to roll out new and advanced updates to enhance their users' experience.
Besides this new password feature, the messaging platform is also working on a feature to schedule messages and is also rolling out media filters for the media gallery.