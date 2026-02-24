News
  • By Hania Jamil
Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance since Andrew's arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in a public office

Princess Eugenie was spotted out with her husband Jack Brooksbank on Tuesday for the first time since her father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested.

The princess rocked casual wear, featuring Nike trainers, blue leggings, a jacket, and a North Face baseball cap covering her face as she enjoyed a coffee run in West London.

Eugenie was photographed alongside her husband, who was wearing a colourful hat, while speaking on the phone on a street outside Hagen Espresso Bar in Notting Hill.

The couple's outing took place days after Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and his former residence, Royal Lodge, was searched by police.

Andrew spent 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday while officers searched his property at Sandringham before he was released under investigation.

He is accused of sharing sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK's special representative for international trade and investment.

Following his arrest, King Charles issued a strong-worded statement, vowing that a "full, fair and proper process" will be conducted in the investigation regarding Andrew by authorities, who have "our full and wholehearted support and co-operation".

