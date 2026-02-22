News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Samsung Galaxy S26 Bixby: Millions of Galaxy users to receive THIS update

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Samsung is set for its Galaxy Unpacked event next week, unveiling the highly-anticipated flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 series, packed with a variety of top-notch features.

Ahead of the release, the South-Korea based tech giant has launched a set of details regarding an upcoming update to Bixby, bringing several advanced artificial intelligence (AI) skills on millions of Samsung Galaxy phones.

Bixby to receive major update on Samsung Galaxy phones via One UI 8.5

Samsung’s Bixby has struggled to cement its place in Samsung Galaxy users’ minds over the years. It was widely considered the worst of the AI assistants before generative AI chatbots took over in the last two years. But since the release of the Galaxy S25, the Korean company has been working in the background to make Bixby a natural language Samsung Galaxy phone expert.

Previously, Bixby has constantly struggled in solidifying its position in its sectors across all the Samsung Galaxy users mindsets since the release of the flagship Galaxy S25.

With this significant update, Bixby will allow users to easily navigate through their Samsung Galaxy phones without even knowing what they are actually trying to browse.

As per press release, “Bixby allows users to control and navigate Galaxy devices using natural language, without the need for exact setting names or commands. Users don’t need to learn how device menus are structured or remember specific terms to get things done; they can simply describe what they want — or ask why something is happening on their device — in their own words."

Alongside the upcoming updates expected during the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Bixby's update is said to be one of the major upgrades for current and next-generation Samsung Galaxy phones.

This update comes amid several reports about Perplexity Pro subscriptions to millions of Samsung Galaxy phone and tablet users. 

