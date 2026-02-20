News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

WhatsApp brings Group Message History sharing feature for new members

WhatsApp's new feature is particularly designed to assist new members catch up on recent conversations after joining new group

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
In a significant update, WhatsApp has officially introduced the highly-requested Group Message History, a new feature the company described as one of its most requested updates for group chats.

The recently introduced feature is particularly designed to assist new members catch up on recent conversations after joining a new group.

As per the latest blog post from WhatsApp, whenever someone is added to a group chat, users will receive an option to share recent 25-100 messages.

With this significant update, the instant-messaging app enables new participants to comprehend the latest discussions without scrolling via an entire chat history.

WhatsApp always notifies after message history is shared. The forwarded messages are clearly marked, with timestamps and sender information, offering enhanced flexibility to accommodate different types of professional, community and personal social groups. 

The Meta-owned WhatsApp clarified that message history is never automatically shared. Rather, it will be manually chosen whenever a new member is added.

Moreover, group administrators will receive an option to disable the Group Message History feature providing an extra layer of protection for sensitive conversations.

The launch comes after last month’s launch of other group-focused features, such as text stickers, member tags, and event reminders.

