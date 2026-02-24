Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to see substantial price hike: Here’s why?

Tech enthusiasts are buzzing as recent rumours reveal intriguing details about the highly anticipated upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 launches.
Samsung’s highly-anticipated Galaxy S26 Ultra seems to be gaining attraction due several reports that are constantly emerging regarding its updates.
As per the latest rumours, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to become its most expensive Galaxy S device yet, may be due to mounting pressure on smartphone makers due to rising component costs, primarily for memory chips.
Galaxy S26 series to see major price hike: Here’s why?
As per Chosun, the South-Korean tech giant finalized the retail price of the 1TB Galaxy S26 Ultra at 2,545,400 (~$1,760) across its home market.
It marks a significant surge of 418,000 won (~$289) or nearly 20%, in contrast to the similar storage variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
An insider stated, “The Ultra lineup relies heavily on high-capacity storage devices, but with the recent surge in memory prices, the cost burden for higher-capacity models like 1TB has been reflected more heavily.”
While the 512GB Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to be priced at 2,059,000, marking a surge of nearly 11.4% over its predecessor.
Similarly, the 256GB version of the handset will be available for 1,797,000, an increase of 5.8% over the previous generation.
Notably, previous reports suggested that the price hike for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series will not be for the US market.
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch date
Samsung is set to release the 2026 Galaxy S flagship lineup on February 25, with pre-orders likely to start the next day.