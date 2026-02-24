News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to see substantial price hike: Here’s why?

Samsung is set to release the 2026 Galaxy S flagship lineup on February 25, with pre-orders likely to start the next day

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to see substantial price hike: Here’s why?
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to see substantial price hike: Here’s why?

Tech enthusiasts are buzzing as recent rumours reveal intriguing details about the highly anticipated upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 launches.

Samsung’s highly-anticipated Galaxy S26 Ultra seems to be gaining attraction due several reports that are constantly emerging regarding its updates.

As per the latest rumours, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to become its most expensive Galaxy S device yet, may be due to mounting pressure on smartphone makers due to rising component costs, primarily for memory chips.

Galaxy S26 series to see major price hike: Here’s why?

As per Chosun, the South-Korean tech giant finalized the retail price of the 1TB Galaxy S26 Ultra at 2,545,400 (~$1,760) across its home market.

It marks a significant surge of 418,000 won (~$289) or nearly 20%, in contrast to the similar storage variant of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

An insider stated, “The Ultra lineup relies heavily on high-capacity storage devices, but with the recent surge in memory prices, the cost burden for higher-capacity models like 1TB has been reflected more heavily.”

While the 512GB Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to be priced at 2,059,000, marking a surge of nearly 11.4% over its predecessor.

Similarly, the 256GB version of the handset will be available for 1,797,000, an increase of 5.8% over the previous generation.

Notably, previous reports suggested that the price hike for the upcoming Galaxy S26 series will not be for the US market.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch date

Samsung is set to release the 2026 Galaxy S flagship lineup on February 25, with pre-orders likely to start the next day.

Meta agrees to spend billions of dollars on AI chip deal With AMD
Meta agrees to spend billions of dollars on AI chip deal With AMD
Meta’s shocking survey reveals disturbing Instagram trend affecting teens
Meta’s shocking survey reveals disturbing Instagram trend affecting teens
WhatsApp makes account safer with new password feature: See how it works
WhatsApp makes account safer with new password feature: See how it works
WhatsApp develops highly-requested schedule messages feature
WhatsApp develops highly-requested schedule messages feature
NASA's highly-anticipated mission faces setback due to technical issues
NASA's highly-anticipated mission faces setback due to technical issues
Samsung Galaxy S26 Bixby: Millions of Galaxy users to receive THIS update
Samsung Galaxy S26 Bixby: Millions of Galaxy users to receive THIS update
PayPal data breach: Here's what you need to know about cyber attack
PayPal data breach: Here's what you need to know about cyber attack
OpenAI develops THESE high-end AI devices amid igniting rivalry
OpenAI develops THESE high-end AI devices amid igniting rivalry
NASA's scathing report calls Boeing Starliner failure fatal 'Type A mishap'
NASA's scathing report calls Boeing Starliner failure fatal 'Type A mishap'
NASA astronauts set for humanity’s farthest journey in 50 years
NASA astronauts set for humanity’s farthest journey in 50 years
WhatsApp brings Group Message History sharing feature for new members
WhatsApp brings Group Message History sharing feature for new members
YouTube expands conversational AI tool to smart TVs
YouTube expands conversational AI tool to smart TVs

Popular News

Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'

Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'
4 hours ago
Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?

Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?
32 minutes ago
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to see substantial price hike: Here’s why?

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to see substantial price hike: Here’s why?
2 hours ago