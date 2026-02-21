News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

OpenAI develops THESE high-end AI devices amid igniting rivalry

OpenAI has reportedly created a team of more than 200 employees dedicated to the project

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
OpenAI is reportedly developing a set of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-centric devices, such as smart glasses, a lamp, and smart speakers, integrated with high-end features.

To accomplish their goal, the ChatGPT manufacturer has created a team of more than 200 employees dedicated to the project, as per The Information.

The report further suggested that smart speakers are likely to cost $200 (approx Rs55,770) and $300 (approx Rs83,655).

The AI-centric smart speaker would consist of a camera, enabling it to improve information regarding its users and surroundings.

OpenAI-centric speaker’s camera will support a facial recognition feature, which is similar to the Cupertino-based tech giant’s Face ID, enabling users to authenticate purchases.

Meanwhile, the smart glasses would reportedly not be ready for mass production until 2008. However, for a smart lamp, OpenAI has created a prototype, while the release date remains under wraps.

This comes amid mounting competition between rivals, as Meta also saw a remarkable growth with the launch of its top-notch Ray-Ban smart glasses, allowing users to capture and record images, and stream content via tiny cameras.

Notably, OpenAI has yet to officially confirm all the details about the upcoming releases, including a smart speaker, a smart lamp, and smart glasses.

