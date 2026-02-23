WhatsApp develops highly-requested schedule messages feature

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a highly-requested schedule messages feature to resolve user’s biggest issue.
With this significant update, users will be able to type a message, select any certain time and date, and allow the app to send it automatically.
Once the select time comes, the message will be automatically delivered as per the schedule.
Initially, the Meta-owned WhatsApp’s new update was spotted by WABetaInfo; however, it’s currently in the early developmental stage and yet to be launched for public beta users.
Accessible for personal and group chats
The report suggested the Scheduled Messages feature will be available for both personal chats and group chats.
A major addition is that users may also see the number of scheduled messages that are pending delivery.
Availability
It is pertinent to mention the instant-messaging app has yet to officially announce its launch timeline.
However, once development is complete and testing is successful, the feature would be launched for all the users.
Once launched, Scheduled Messages would eliminate the need for third-party apps, increasing the app convenience for everyday communication and is particularly helpful for users who often forget important dates.