News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Sci-Tech

NASA astronauts set for humanity’s farthest journey in 50 years

NASA's new mission will mark humanity's farthest journey into the space in over 50 years

  • By Fatima Nadeem
NASA prepares for historic Moon mission this March
NASA prepares for historic Moon mission this March

NASA is gearing up for a groundbreaking mission around the Moon.

The Artemis II mission which is scheduled for early March will send four astronauts on 10-day journey around the far side of the Moon before retuning to the Earth.

This mission will mark humanity's farthest journey into the space in over 50 years.

The Artemis II crew consists of three Americans named Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and one Canadian, Jeremy Hansen.

Their mission will began aboard NASA's massive 98-meter Space Launch System (SLS) rocket.

NASA plans to launch the mission after successfully completing a "wet dress rehearsal," a test where the rocket is fuelled and goes through the countdown.

On the first day, the astronauts will orbit the Earth and if all systems function correctly, they will then travel towards the Moon.

"Every night I look up at the Moon and I see it and I get real excited because I can feel she's calling us and we're ready," Nasa's Lori Glaze told a news conference on Friday.

She added, "The excitement for Artemis II is really, really starting to build, we can really start to feel it. It's coming."

After circling the Moon, the astronauts will start their four-day trip back to Earth, concluding the mission with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

WhatsApp brings Group Message History sharing feature for new members
WhatsApp brings Group Message History sharing feature for new members
YouTube expands conversational AI tool to smart TVs
YouTube expands conversational AI tool to smart TVs
Meta set to discontinue Messenger’s standalone website by April 2026
Meta set to discontinue Messenger’s standalone website by April 2026
OpenAI and Anthropic’s CEOs show heated rivalry during AI summit
OpenAI and Anthropic’s CEOs show heated rivalry during AI summit
Ios 26.4 update: Apple to roll out THESE significant upgrades to your iPhone
Ios 26.4 update: Apple to roll out THESE significant upgrades to your iPhone
Is YouTube restored now after widespread outage? Here's what to know
Is YouTube restored now after widespread outage? Here's what to know
Apple Podcasts receives major upgrade for improved user experience
Apple Podcasts receives major upgrade for improved user experience
Apple announces ‘Special Experience Event’ in select countries on March 4
Apple announces ‘Special Experience Event’ in select countries on March 4
Snapchat brings creator subscription for exclusive content
Snapchat brings creator subscription for exclusive content
Solar eclipse 2026 'ring of fire' sets stage for Lunar New Year
Solar eclipse 2026 'ring of fire' sets stage for Lunar New Year
SpaceX and xAI join Pentagon content for autonomous AI drone swarm program
SpaceX and xAI join Pentagon content for autonomous AI drone swarm program
Solar eclipse 2026: First ‘ring of fire’ of years’ time, visibility, location
Solar eclipse 2026: First ‘ring of fire’ of years’ time, visibility, location

Popular News

Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed

Mia Goth's surprising thoughts on Shia LaBeouf's Mardi Gras arrest revealed
10 minutes ago
Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen set to launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
28 minutes ago
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish trip for exciting new venture

Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon make stylish trip for exciting new venture
2 hours ago