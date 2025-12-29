Is bottled water safe? Research finds shocking microplastics exposure

Experts have recently raised concerns over the potential health risks of consuming bottled water.
According to a new research review published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, people who drink bottled water everyday consume over 90,000 more microplastic particles than those who drink tap water.
On averaged, everyone ingests 39,000 to 52,000 microplastic particles each year with size ranging from very tiny to a few millimetres.
“Drinking water from plastic bottles is fine in an emergency, but it isn’t something that should be used in daily life,” said Sarah Sajedi, lead author of the new review.
In the review, scientists looked at how tiny plastic particles from single-use plastic water bottles affect people's health around the world with information collected over 141 scientific paper.
“The review highlights the chronic health issues linked to exposure to nano- and microplastics, including respiratory diseases, reproductive issues, neurotoxicity, and carcinogenicity,” researchers wrote.
Tiny plastic particles can enter the body and travel to major organs in the body where they may cause serious health issues like inflammation, breathing issues, cell damage, hormone problems, fertility issues, brain damage and possibly cancer.
However, scientists said that more detailed research to clearly understand the full impact of water bottle in both human health and environment.