House Burping: German practice taking over the internet

A brand new home trend, which is a common practice in Germany, has been making rounds on the US side of the internet, forcing people to open their windows.
House Burping is when people open the windows of their homes to let in fresh air, even in the middle of winter.
It comes from a German practice called, "lüften", which translates to "airing out," in order to ventilate.
As reported by TODAY, air quality professional Tony Abate said house burping is good for the home and people living in it as it prevents mould, contaminants and carbon dioxide build-up.
"You bring in some more air from the outside, you dilute those concentrations and you reduce them," said Abate.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the German practice could be a significant step towards a healthy lifestyle for Americans, who reportedly spend 90% of their time indoors.
Lüften is something that is highly encourage in Germany, as The Washington Post reports that some leases contain a clause requiring tenants to open their windows several times a day.
There are optimal times to burp your house, including first thing in the morning, after a shower or cooking and after people come over for a visit.
Lüften does have its own downside, with a 2021 study claiming it may have a negative impact on energy efficiency in Germany, which can be problematic, given how electricity costs in homes have skyrocketed in the US.
Moreover, Abate advised that while the trend of house burping is the latest internet obsession, around ten minutes of airing is enough.