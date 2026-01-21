Trump dismisses use of force as he doubles down on push to acquire Greenland

President Donald Trump said he won't be using force to acquire Greenland in a lengthy speech in Davos.
Addressing thousands of business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort on Wednesday, January 21, the US president said he was "seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States".
He said that he will not be using any force and all that the US asks is Greenland, and if the demand is rejected, "we will remember".
Referring to the US record in the WWII, Trump told the global audience, "Without us, now you'd all be speaking German, or a little Japanese perhaps."
The president said that only the US is in the position to defend "this enormous, unsecured island".
Handing over Greenland to the US would not represent a threat to NATO, he said, praising its "excellent secretary general" and greeting Mark Rutte in the audience.
Trump suggested that while the US was ready to defend Nato allies, it could be a one-sided transaction. "We're there for Nato 100%. I'm not sure if they'd be there for us," he added.
Moreover, the US President arrived late in Switzerland on Wednesday, after an electrical fault on Air Force One forced him to switch planes, but cleared his schedule to address the gathering on time.