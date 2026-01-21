World
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
World

Trump dismisses use of force as he doubles down on push to acquire Greenland

President Donald Trump used a big chunk of his speech at the World Economic Forum to underscore his demand for Greenland

  • By Hania Jamil
Trump dismisses use of force as he doubles down on push to acquire Greenland
Trump dismisses use of force as he doubles down on push to acquire Greenland

President Donald Trump said he won't be using force to acquire Greenland in a lengthy speech in Davos.

Addressing thousands of business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort on Wednesday, January 21, the US president said he was "seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States".

He said that he will not be using any force and all that the US asks is Greenland, and if the demand is rejected, "we will remember".

Referring to the US record in the WWII, Trump told the global audience, "Without us, now you'd all be speaking German, or a little Japanese perhaps."

The president said that only the US is in the position to defend "this enormous, unsecured island".

Handing over Greenland to the US would not represent a threat to NATO, he said, praising its "excellent secretary general" and greeting Mark Rutte in the audience.

Trump suggested that while the US was ready to defend Nato allies, it could be a one-sided transaction. "We're there for Nato 100%. I'm not sure if they'd be there for us," he added.

Moreover, the US President arrived late in Switzerland on Wednesday, after an electrical fault on Air Force One forced him to switch planes, but cleared his schedule to address the gathering on time.

House Burping: German practice taking over the internet
House Burping: German practice taking over the internet
World's largest nuclear plant restarts in Japan, years after Fukushima disaster
World's largest nuclear plant restarts in Japan, years after Fukushima disaster
Millionaires, billionaires from 24 countries demand higher taxes on super-rich
Millionaires, billionaires from 24 countries demand higher taxes on super-rich
Shinzo Abe’s assassin Tetsuya Yamagami sentenced to life imprisonment
Shinzo Abe’s assassin Tetsuya Yamagami sentenced to life imprisonment
Sunita Williams ends 27-year NASA career after spending 608 days in space
Sunita Williams ends 27-year NASA career after spending 608 days in space
Usha Vance pregnant with fourth child, JD Vance reveals baby’s gender
Usha Vance pregnant with fourth child, JD Vance reveals baby’s gender
US-Europe trade deal in jeopardy after Trump’s tariff threat
US-Europe trade deal in jeopardy after Trump’s tariff threat
New Chinese embassy gets UK government approval amid security concerns
New Chinese embassy gets UK government approval amid security concerns
Spain train crash 'potential' cause emerges as dozens die in deadly collision
Spain train crash 'potential' cause emerges as dozens die in deadly collision
Australia introduces new gun controls, hate speech laws after Bondi beach tragedy
Australia introduces new gun controls, hate speech laws after Bondi beach tragedy
Amanda Knox slams Matt Damon over controversial cancel culture remarks
Amanda Knox slams Matt Damon over controversial cancel culture remarks
US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory
US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory

Popular News

Trump dismisses use of force as he doubles down on push to acquire Greenland

Trump dismisses use of force as he doubles down on push to acquire Greenland
39 minutes ago
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s private texts laid bare amid friendship strain

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s private texts laid bare amid friendship strain
an hour ago
Sabalenka reacts to Ukrainian player's call for ban amid Russian invasion

Sabalenka reacts to Ukrainian player's call for ban amid Russian invasion
an hour ago