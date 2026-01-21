World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Usha Vance pregnant with fourth child, JD Vance reveals baby’s gender

Usha Vance to make history as first vice presidential spouse to welcome baby as second lady

  • By Bushra Saleem
Usha Vance pregnant with fourth child, JD Vance reveals baby’s gender
Usha Vance pregnant with fourth child, JD Vance reveals baby’s gender

Second lady Usha Vance and Vice President JD Vance are expecting a baby this summer.

The couple has announced pregnancy on social media on Tuesday, January 20, while revealing the gender and expected time to their fourth baby’s arrival, reported CNN.

VP and second lady said in a joint statement, “We’re very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy. Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July.”

The Vances have three children: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, who have often joined them on travels across the country and the globe.

This will mark the first time a sitting second lady has had a baby while in office, but it’s not without precedent for first ladies.

First lady Frances Cleveland, wife of President Grover Cleveland, gave birth to her daughter Esther inside the White House in 1893, and a second child, Marion, two years later (born in Massachusetts).

First lady Jacqueline Kennedy had a third child, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, in 1963, who was born prematurely on Cape Cod and died at two days old of Hyaline membrane disease.

The Vances’ message described the moment as “exciting and hectic” and expressed gratitude to military doctors and their staff.

Usha left her job as a high-profile public lawyer when her husband became President Donald Trump’s second in command, and she has appeared frequently by his side over the course of his first year in office.

The couple is expected to lead the US delegation to the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, next month.

US-Europe trade deal in jeopardy after Trump’s tariff threat
US-Europe trade deal in jeopardy after Trump’s tariff threat
New Chinese embassy gets UK government approval amid security concerns
New Chinese embassy gets UK government approval amid security concerns
Spain train crash 'potential' cause emerges as dozens die in deadly collision
Spain train crash 'potential' cause emerges as dozens die in deadly collision
Australia introduces new gun controls, hate speech laws after Bondi beach tragedy
Australia introduces new gun controls, hate speech laws after Bondi beach tragedy
Amanda Knox slams Matt Damon over controversial cancel culture remarks
Amanda Knox slams Matt Damon over controversial cancel culture remarks
US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory
US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory
New South Wales beach in Australia hit by fourth shark attack in 48 hours
New South Wales beach in Australia hit by fourth shark attack in 48 hours
Gold, silver surge to record highs amid Trump’s tariff threat
Gold, silver surge to record highs amid Trump’s tariff threat
Valentino Garavani, legendary Italian designer dies at 93
Valentino Garavani, legendary Italian designer dies at 93
Spain train crash death toll hits 39 as rescue efforts continue
Spain train crash death toll hits 39 as rescue efforts continue
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026: Here's everything you should know
Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026: Here's everything you should know
Japan’s first female PM Takaichi to dissolve parliament, in a shocking move
Japan’s first female PM Takaichi to dissolve parliament, in a shocking move

Popular News

Madhu Chopra reveals how Priyanka’s success impacted son Siddhart

Madhu Chopra reveals how Priyanka’s success impacted son Siddhart
10 hours ago
New Chinese embassy gets UK government approval amid security concerns

New Chinese embassy gets UK government approval amid security concerns
11 hours ago
Netflix introduces real-time voting feature for users

Netflix introduces real-time voting feature for users

12 hours ago