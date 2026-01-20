World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Australia introduces new gun controls, hate speech laws after Bondi beach tragedy

Australia passed tougher hate crime and gun laws weeks after gunmen attacked a Jewish festival at Bondi Beach

The Australian parliament has approved major changes to the country's gun laws just a month after a deadly attack at Sydney's popular Bondi Beach that claimed 15 lives.

Over 1,000 people were at Bondi Beach to celebrate Hanukkah, which was mean to be a fun, family-friendly event with music, games and entertainment, when the shooting occurred.

The law introduces a program to buy back guns and adds stricter gun licenses.

It also includes stricter firearm import controls and requires intelligence agencies to share more information about people attempting to get gun licenses.

It was approved by the House of Representatives with 96 votes in favour and 45 against and was later passed by the Senate.

In addition to this, changes to laws targeting hate speech, specifically to combat antisemitism were also passed by the House of Representative and were expected to be approved by the Senate later.

It introduces harsher punishments for preachers, leaders or adults who try to radicalize children.

This law also allows certain groups to be banned as hate organizations and makes it easier to block or cancel visas for people linked to terrorism or racial or ethnic hatred.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the attackers at the Bondi Beach festival would not have been able to get guns legally if the new gun laws existed before the attack which also left more than dozen injured.

