World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Shinzo Abe’s assassin Tetsuya Yamagami sentenced to life imprisonment

Japanese ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s killer found guilty over 2022 assassination

  • By Bushra Saleem
Shinzo Abe’s assassin Tetsuya Yamagami sentenced to life imprisonment
Shinzo Abe’s assassin Tetsuya Yamagami sentenced to life imprisonment 

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassin has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to Al Jazeera, gunman named Tetsuya Yamagami who shot Abe in 2022 was handed down the life sentence on Wednesday, January 21, by Judge Shinchi Tanaka in Nara.

The 45-year-old assassin had admitted to fatally shooting Abe in 2022 in a crime that convulsed Japan, where gun violence is extremely rare.

In Japan, a sentence of life imprisonment leaves opens the possibility of parole, though experts say that many of those who receive the penalty die while incarcerated.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Yamagami, calling the murder “unprecedented in our post-war history” and citing the “extremely serious consequences” it had on society.

At the opening of Yamagami’s trial in October, prosecutors argued that the accused had been motivated to kill Abe by a desire tarnish the image of the Unification Church.

He “thought if he killed someone as influential as former prime minister Abe, he could draw public attention to the Church and fuel public criticism of it,” a prosecutor said.

Yamagami’s lawyers had argued for a maximum punishment of 20 years imprisonment, citing hardship suffered by his family after his month donated her life savings to the church.

Sunita Williams ends 27-year NASA career after spending 608 days in space
Sunita Williams ends 27-year NASA career after spending 608 days in space
Usha Vance pregnant with fourth child, JD Vance reveals baby’s gender
Usha Vance pregnant with fourth child, JD Vance reveals baby’s gender
US-Europe trade deal in jeopardy after Trump’s tariff threat
US-Europe trade deal in jeopardy after Trump’s tariff threat
New Chinese embassy gets UK government approval amid security concerns
New Chinese embassy gets UK government approval amid security concerns
Spain train crash 'potential' cause emerges as dozens die in deadly collision
Spain train crash 'potential' cause emerges as dozens die in deadly collision
Australia introduces new gun controls, hate speech laws after Bondi beach tragedy
Australia introduces new gun controls, hate speech laws after Bondi beach tragedy
Amanda Knox slams Matt Damon over controversial cancel culture remarks
Amanda Knox slams Matt Damon over controversial cancel culture remarks
US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory
US agrees on Greenland talks as Denmark sends troops to Arctic territory
New South Wales beach in Australia hit by fourth shark attack in 48 hours
New South Wales beach in Australia hit by fourth shark attack in 48 hours
Gold, silver surge to record highs amid Trump’s tariff threat
Gold, silver surge to record highs amid Trump’s tariff threat
Valentino Garavani, legendary Italian designer dies at 93
Valentino Garavani, legendary Italian designer dies at 93
Spain train crash death toll hits 39 as rescue efforts continue
Spain train crash death toll hits 39 as rescue efforts continue

Popular News

Nicola Peltz' wedding dress debate revives after Brooklyn's bombshell claims

Nicola Peltz' wedding dress debate revives after Brooklyn's bombshell claims
9 minutes ago
David Beckham breaks social media silence after Brooklyn’s explosive claims

David Beckham breaks social media silence after Brooklyn’s explosive claims
29 minutes ago
Brooklyn Beckham wedding guests speak on Victoria’s ‘humiliating’ dance claims

Brooklyn Beckham wedding guests speak on Victoria’s ‘humiliating’ dance claims
2 hours ago