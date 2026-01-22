Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama

Brooklyn Beckham has publicly accused his parents Victoria Beckham and David Beckham of being "controlling" amid ongoing family drama

  • By Salima Bhutto
Insiders are looking for possibly anything to unfold the drama that escalated quickly, changing something between the Beckham family.

While shedding light on Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive claims, the source close to him told the Daily Mail, "This wasn't a final cry for help."

It noted that if the people think it's the end, it's actually the beginning.

"He's always said he wasn't interested," the source said, while talking about the 26-year-old's behaviour, adding that maybe one day or in the future but not now.

The tipster also discussed what went wrong as they tattled that what changed is the escalation of the family rift and the growing sense that other people were shaping his narrative for him.

As per the confidant, Brooklyn quietly revisited the idea after extensive conversations with his wife Nicola Peltz and her family as tensions deepened over the past several months.

The source dished out that Beckhams’ eldest son is seriously considering telling his side of the story to clear the air as he is sick of others rewriting it for him.

In the end, insiders revealed that Victoria and David Beckham are already aware of Brooklyn Beckham’s predictable move.

"They know they have to be careful," said the source, adding, "If they push him, if they deny it publicly or hit back, it only makes him more inclined to go further." 

According to the insiders, they've learned from the mistakes of others.

