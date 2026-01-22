Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round

Australian Open defending champion Madison Keys beats Ashlyn Krueger to reach the third round

  • By Bushra Saleem
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round 

Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula have advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after their latest victories in Melbourne.

According to Associated Press, defending champion Keys survived another challenging game on Thursday, January 22, to overcome fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 7-5 to continue defense for her only major title.

After dominating the first set, the one-time Grand Slam winner struggled in the second set and fell behind 5-2 but kept rallying for victory and beat Krueger at John Cain Arena.

After reaching third round, the 30-year-old said, “I think I started really well, and Ashlyn started a little bit slow. And then I was fully expecting her to raise her level, which she did. It just kind of got away from me a little quickly.”

“I just wanted to, even if I lost the (second) set, make sure I tried to get back in the set and try to figure out where my game kind of went and be able to get a few more points on the board. Once I kind of got back momentum, I just tried to sink my teeth into the set and do whatever I could to get back into it,” she added.

Furthermore, in another match between two American professionals, sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula defeated McCartney Kessler 6-0, 6-2.

Keys will now face Czech tennis player Karolína Plíšková in the third round on Saturday, January 24, while Pegula will clash with Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva. 

Sabalenka reacts to Ukrainian player's call for ban amid Russian invasion
Sabalenka reacts to Ukrainian player's call for ban amid Russian invasion
Novak Djokovic reacts to bizarre question at Australian Open: 'What is wrong with you?'
Novak Djokovic reacts to bizarre question at Australian Open: 'What is wrong with you?'
Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in hometown, police make swift arrest
Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in hometown, police make swift arrest
David Beckham breaks social media silence after Brooklyn’s explosive claims
David Beckham breaks social media silence after Brooklyn’s explosive claims
Emma Raducanu chooses self-compassion over criticism after Melbourne exit
Emma Raducanu chooses self-compassion over criticism after Melbourne exit
Naomi Osaka’s splashy fashion statement steals the show at Australian Open
Naomi Osaka’s splashy fashion statement steals the show at Australian Open
Aryna Sabalenka could face Emma Raducanu in Australian Open third round
Aryna Sabalenka could face Emma Raducanu in Australian Open third round
Cristiano Ronaldo set for big screen debut? Ex-Arsenal star hints at surprising move
Cristiano Ronaldo set for big screen debut? Ex-Arsenal star hints at surprising move
Bungie's Marathon confirmed to release on THIS date: Pricing, more
Bungie's Marathon confirmed to release on THIS date: Pricing, more
Seve Ballesteros life-sized bronze statue disappears in Spain
Seve Ballesteros life-sized bronze statue disappears in Spain
Beckham family drama heats up as David finally breaks silence on son’s scathing rants
Beckham family drama heats up as David finally breaks silence on son’s scathing rants
David Beckham stays silent in first public appearance after Brooklyn’s explosive rants
David Beckham stays silent in first public appearance after Brooklyn’s explosive rants

Popular News

Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama

Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama
an hour ago
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round

Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round

2 hours ago
Queen Camilla speaks out on emotional toll amid King Charles’ cancer journey

Queen Camilla speaks out on emotional toll amid King Charles’ cancer journey
2 hours ago