Sci-Tech
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Sunita Williams ends 27-year NASA career after spending 608 days in space

Williams’ one-week space stay in June 2024 extended to nine months until March 2025

  • By Bushra Saleem
Sunita Williams ends 27-year NASA career after spending 608 days in space
Sunita Williams ends 27-year NASA career after spending 608 days in space 

Sunita Williams has decided to end her career as an astronaut after spending 608 days in Space.

According to NBC News, NASA on Tuesday, January 20 announced that their astronaut who famously stayed in space for an extended nine-month visit because of problems with an experimental capsule, has retired after 27 years.

NASA said in a statement Williams who was a former Navy pilot and joined NASA in 1988, retired effective December 27.

"Suni Williams has been a trailblazer in human spaceflight, shaping the future of exploration through her leadership aboard the space station and paving the way for commercial missions to low Earth orbit,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in the statement.

Williams went on three missions to the International Space Station, the first of which was in 2006 and in which she was carried aboard the space shuttle Discovery, NASA said.

But it was the most recent, in 2024, in which the planned one-week stay stretched from June until March 2025 because of concerns over Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which was on a test mission.

Starliner launched June 5, 2024, taking Williams and Butch Wilmore to the space station on its first crewed flight. But there were problems with the capsule's thrusters during the docking process, and eventually, in September, NASA decided to return the capsule with no one on board.

Williams and Wilmore spent 286 days aboard the International Space Station.

A SpaceX Dragon capsule was then sent up to bring the pair, as well as two other astronauts who were wrapping up a six-month mission, back to Earth. The Dragon capsule left the space station on March 18 and splashed down in the ocean off Florida.

Over her career, Williams logged 608 days in space, which is the second-longest cumulative time in space in NASA history.

Williams also logged the most spacewalk time of any female astronaut, at 62 hours and 6 minutes, which is the fourth-most time of any NASA astronaut.

OpenAI set to launch its first AI device soon
OpenAI set to launch its first AI device soon
Rare Aurora Borealis illuminate skies across continents: See photos
Rare Aurora Borealis illuminate skies across continents: See photos
Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks emerge ahead of release
Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks emerge ahead of release
WhatsApp adds cover photo feature to make profiles more unique
WhatsApp adds cover photo feature to make profiles more unique
ChatGPT will soon show ads based on your conversations
ChatGPT will soon show ads based on your conversations
OpenAI calls Musk's $134B claim ‘harassment’ as legal battle heads to trial
OpenAI calls Musk's $134B claim ‘harassment’ as legal battle heads to trial
Apple iPhone 18 series features, launch details leaked months ahead of release
Apple iPhone 18 series features, launch details leaked months ahead of release
NASA’s Artemis II rocket reaches launch pad before first crewed Moon mission
NASA’s Artemis II rocket reaches launch pad before first crewed Moon mission
Google rolls out first-ever Gmail address change feature
Google rolls out first-ever Gmail address change feature
TikTok introduces micro drama app called 'PineDrama'
TikTok introduces micro drama app called 'PineDrama'
NROL-105: SpaceX deploys its first national security mission of 2026
NROL-105: SpaceX deploys its first national security mission of 2026
Is X down? Major outage hits tens of thousands of users worldwide
Is X down? Major outage hits tens of thousands of users worldwide

Popular News

Blake Lively at centre of controversy as claims surface against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively at centre of controversy as claims surface against Justin Baldoni
4 hours ago
Madhu Chopra reveals how Priyanka’s success impacted son Siddhart

Madhu Chopra reveals how Priyanka’s success impacted son Siddhart
14 hours ago
New Chinese embassy gets UK government approval amid security concerns

New Chinese embassy gets UK government approval amid security concerns
14 hours ago