Sunita Williams ends 27-year NASA career after spending 608 days in space 

Sunita Williams has decided to end her career as an astronaut after spending 608 days in Space.
According to NBC News, NASA on Tuesday, January 20 announced that their astronaut who famously stayed in space for an extended nine-month visit because of problems with an experimental capsule, has retired after 27 years.
NASA said in a statement Williams who was a former Navy pilot and joined NASA in 1988, retired effective December 27.
"Suni Williams has been a trailblazer in human spaceflight, shaping the future of exploration through her leadership aboard the space station and paving the way for commercial missions to low Earth orbit,” NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said in the statement.
Williams went on three missions to the International Space Station, the first of which was in 2006 and in which she was carried aboard the space shuttle Discovery, NASA said.
But it was the most recent, in 2024, in which the planned one-week stay stretched from June until March 2025 because of concerns over Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which was on a test mission.
Starliner launched June 5, 2024, taking Williams and Butch Wilmore to the space station on its first crewed flight. But there were problems with the capsule's thrusters during the docking process, and eventually, in September, NASA decided to return the capsule with no one on board.
Williams and Wilmore spent 286 days aboard the International Space Station.
A SpaceX Dragon capsule was then sent up to bring the pair, as well as two other astronauts who were wrapping up a six-month mission, back to Earth. The Dragon capsule left the space station on March 18 and splashed down in the ocean off Florida.
Over her career, Williams logged 608 days in space, which is the second-longest cumulative time in space in NASA history.
Williams also logged the most spacewalk time of any female astronaut, at 62 hours and 6 minutes, which is the fourth-most time of any NASA astronaut.