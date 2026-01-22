Queen Camilla speaks out on emotional toll amid King Charles’ cancer journey

Queen Camilla reflected on the emotional toll of the disease after supporting King Charles and Princess Kate during their respective cancer journeys.
While visiting the Maggie's cancer support centre in Cheltenham, the Queen Consort of Britain highlighted that those living with cancer require somewhere they "needn't pretend to be fine.”
She addressed patients and families at the facility and honoured founder Maggie Keswick Jencks, stating that she recognised cancer patients' need to "receive expert support, sympathy and a cup of tea."
The Queen said, "Maggie was convinced that people living with cancer crave a beautiful, comforting environment as they face the unknown; a place where they needn't pretend to be fine, where laughter can come as naturally as tears, because sometimes that's what's wanted."
Notably, Camilla’s kind words came amid she showed her continuous support to King Chalres during his cancer journey which was announced in February 2024.
Previously, she remarked that her husband, known for his relentless work ethic, "won't slow down and won't do what he's told."
The Princess of Wales has faced a similar cancer journey, undergoing chemotherapy before entering remission.
She shared that her experience was "very scary, very daunting," noting that her recovery from cancer does not simply end when treatment concludes.