Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Queen Camilla speaks out on emotional toll amid King Charles’ cancer journey

Queen Camilla showed her continuous support King Charles during his cancer journey

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Queen Camilla speaks out on emotional toll amid King Charles’ cancer journey
Queen Camilla speaks out on emotional toll amid King Charles’ cancer journey

Queen Camilla reflected on the emotional toll of the disease after supporting King Charles and Princess Kate during their respective cancer journeys.

While visiting the Maggie's cancer support centre in Cheltenham, the Queen Consort of Britain highlighted that those living with cancer require somewhere they "needn't pretend to be fine.”

She addressed patients and families at the facility and honoured founder Maggie Keswick Jencks, stating that she recognised cancer patients' need to "receive expert support, sympathy and a cup of tea."

The Queen said, "Maggie was convinced that people living with cancer crave a beautiful, comforting environment as they face the unknown; a place where they needn't pretend to be fine, where laughter can come as naturally as tears, because sometimes that's what's wanted."

Notably, Camilla’s kind words came amid she showed her continuous support to King Chalres during his cancer journey which was announced in February 2024.

Previously, she remarked that her husband, known for his relentless work ethic, "won't slow down and won't do what he's told."

The Princess of Wales has faced a similar cancer journey, undergoing chemotherapy before entering remission.

She shared that her experience was "very scary, very daunting," noting that her recovery from cancer does not simply end when treatment concludes. 

Prince William confirms key visit after Prince Harry's explosive court statement
Prince William confirms key visit after Prince Harry's explosive court statement
Prince Harry breaks down in court as he speaks about Meghan Markle
Prince Harry breaks down in court as he speaks about Meghan Markle
Royal Family issues statement as King's beloved sister dies
Royal Family issues statement as King's beloved sister dies
Kensington Palace trespasser breaks silence on barging into Kate, William’s home
Kensington Palace trespasser breaks silence on barging into Kate, William’s home
Princess Diana’s protection officer makes big claim as Harry awaits RAVEC report
Princess Diana’s protection officer makes big claim as Harry awaits RAVEC report
Prince William, Princess Kate’s cheeky curling game face-off swoons fans
Prince William, Princess Kate’s cheeky curling game face-off swoons fans
Kensington Palace shares Kate, William's new photo with delightful update
Kensington Palace shares Kate, William's new photo with delightful update
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘profoundly shocked' and 'saddened' over tragic news
King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘profoundly shocked' and 'saddened' over tragic news
King Charles extends heartfelt birthday wish to Duchess Sophie as she turns 61
King Charles extends heartfelt birthday wish to Duchess Sophie as she turns 61
Princess Diana's brother marks special milestone a day after Harry's UK return
Princess Diana's brother marks special milestone a day after Harry's UK return
Kate Middleton expresses gratitude in special message after Prince Harry's UK arrival
Kate Middleton expresses gratitude in special message after Prince Harry's UK arrival
King Charles issues first crucial message after Harry blasts UK press in court hearing
King Charles issues first crucial message after Harry blasts UK press in court hearing

Popular News

Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama

Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama
an hour ago
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round

Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round

2 hours ago
Queen Camilla speaks out on emotional toll amid King Charles’ cancer journey

Queen Camilla speaks out on emotional toll amid King Charles’ cancer journey
2 hours ago