Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Neuralink prepares for bulk production of brain implants by 2026

Neuralink successfully implanted at least 12 patients all across the globe in September

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Neuralink prepares for bulk production of brain implants by 2026
Neuralink prepares for bulk production of brain implants by 2026

Elon Musk’s brain-chip company Neuralink is currently preparing for a major scale-up in 2026, with broader plans to start bulk production of its brain-computer interface (BCI) implants and automate much of the surgical process.

The move signals a shift away from small clinical trials towards a wider use, especially for patients with severe paralysis and neurological disorders.

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), The Tesla CEO shared a post, highlighting the roadmap that Neuralink aims to initiate mass manufacturing of its implants this year and shift to near-fully automated surgeries by the end of 2026.

With this upgrade, the company aims to make implantation faster, affordable, and safer.

A major technical enhancement involves implant threads through the dura mater instead of tearing it, a breakthrough update for minimising surgical risk and speeding procedures.

Automation is likely to lower costs, minimize human error, and increase its accessibility to more hospitals.

Neuralink accomplished significant milestones in 2025. The US Food and Drug Administration approved a speech-restoration device, and the company also secured a massive investment of $650 million in Series E funding, valuing it at about $9 billion.

By September, Neuralink successfully implanted at least 12 patients all across the globe, with Musk later suggesting the number could be closer to 20.

Patients are currently performing each task easily, such as browsing the internet, playing games, and controlling computers using thought alone.

It is pertinent to mention that Neuralink also expanded internationally, completing implant procedures in Canada and the UK.

Apple iOS 26.2 brings THESE improvements to CarPlay

Apple iOS 26.2 brings THESE improvements to CarPlay
Elon Musk kicks off new year with $100 million charity donation

Elon Musk kicks off new year with $100 million charity donation
Triple black hole merger observed for first time in cosmic history

Triple black hole merger observed for first time in cosmic history

Chrome for Android gets redesigned Reading Mode with easier access

Chrome for Android gets redesigned Reading Mode with easier access
WhatsApp rings in New Year with festive fireworks, stickers

WhatsApp rings in New Year with festive fireworks, stickers

Meta buys Chinese AI startup Manus in $2 billion deal to boost platforms

Meta buys Chinese AI startup Manus in $2 billion deal to boost platforms
Intel completes $5 billion share sale to Nvidia, making stake official

Intel completes $5 billion share sale to Nvidia, making stake official
Samsung announces plans to bring Google Photos to its smart TVs in 2026

Samsung announces plans to bring Google Photos to its smart TVs in 2026
Gemini’s rapid growth signals shift in AI usage battle

Gemini’s rapid growth signals shift in AI usage battle
Tesla app code suggests Harmony Wallet Digital Key support

Tesla app code suggests Harmony Wallet Digital Key support
WhatsApp introduces smart storage tool: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp introduces smart storage tool: Here’s how it works
Google experiments portrait mode setting for Phone App calls

Google experiments portrait mode setting for Phone App calls

Popular News

Jennie reflects on reunion with BLACKPINK for Deadline World Tour

Jennie reflects on reunion with BLACKPINK for Deadline World Tour
an hour ago
Neuralink prepares for bulk production of brain implants by 2026

Neuralink prepares for bulk production of brain implants by 2026
46 minutes ago
Apple iOS 26.2 brings THESE improvements to CarPlay

Apple iOS 26.2 brings THESE improvements to CarPlay
an hour ago