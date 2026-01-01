Neuralink prepares for bulk production of brain implants by 2026

Elon Musk’s brain-chip company Neuralink is currently preparing for a major scale-up in 2026, with broader plans to start bulk production of its brain-computer interface (BCI) implants and automate much of the surgical process.
The move signals a shift away from small clinical trials towards a wider use, especially for patients with severe paralysis and neurological disorders.
Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), The Tesla CEO shared a post, highlighting the roadmap that Neuralink aims to initiate mass manufacturing of its implants this year and shift to near-fully automated surgeries by the end of 2026.
With this upgrade, the company aims to make implantation faster, affordable, and safer.
A major technical enhancement involves implant threads through the dura mater instead of tearing it, a breakthrough update for minimising surgical risk and speeding procedures.
Automation is likely to lower costs, minimize human error, and increase its accessibility to more hospitals.
Neuralink accomplished significant milestones in 2025. The US Food and Drug Administration approved a speech-restoration device, and the company also secured a massive investment of $650 million in Series E funding, valuing it at about $9 billion.
By September, Neuralink successfully implanted at least 12 patients all across the globe, with Musk later suggesting the number could be closer to 20.
Patients are currently performing each task easily, such as browsing the internet, playing games, and controlling computers using thought alone.
It is pertinent to mention that Neuralink also expanded internationally, completing implant procedures in Canada and the UK.