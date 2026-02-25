News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations

This significant launch comes amid increasing web of child safety laws

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations
Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations

In a significant update, Apple has released a range of latest tools to comply with an increasing number of age-verification laws both in the US and abroad.

With this update, the Cupertino-based tech giant will inhibit the app installation rated 18+ across different countries, including Australia, Brazil, and Singapore, alongside other features to comply with laws in Utah and Louisiana across the US.

On Tuesday, the company informed developers that it’s diversifying its set of “age assurance” tools, including an updated Declared Age Range API now available for beta testing.

These recently introduced features enable developers to obtain a user’s age range without even getting access to the user’s personal data.

Moreover, Apple will inhibit users across Brazil, Australia, and Singapore from installing apps rated 18+, starting from today.

In this case, the App Store will perform the age confirmation automatically; however, the developers may have separate compliance requirements they want to meet, as per Apple.

Additionally, new users across Utah and Louisiana will soon have their age categories shared with their developers’ apps via the Declared Age Range API as well.

The significant launch comes as the company focuses to meet its compliance obligations regarding age ratings and permissions.

As per Apple blog post, “New signals are now available through the Declared Age Range API, including whether age-related regulatory requirements apply to the user and if the user is required to share their age range.”

“The API will also let you know if you need to get a parent or guardian’s permission for significant app updates for a child.”

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2026: Here's what to expect?
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2026: Here's what to expect?
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to see substantial price hike: Here’s why?
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra to see substantial price hike: Here’s why?
Meta agrees to spend billions of dollars on AI chip deal With AMD
Meta agrees to spend billions of dollars on AI chip deal With AMD
Meta’s shocking survey reveals disturbing Instagram trend affecting teens
Meta’s shocking survey reveals disturbing Instagram trend affecting teens
WhatsApp makes account safer with new password feature: See how it works
WhatsApp makes account safer with new password feature: See how it works
WhatsApp develops highly-requested schedule messages feature
WhatsApp develops highly-requested schedule messages feature
NASA's highly-anticipated mission faces setback due to technical issues
NASA's highly-anticipated mission faces setback due to technical issues
Samsung Galaxy S26 Bixby: Millions of Galaxy users to receive THIS update
Samsung Galaxy S26 Bixby: Millions of Galaxy users to receive THIS update
PayPal data breach: Here's what you need to know about cyber attack
PayPal data breach: Here's what you need to know about cyber attack
OpenAI develops THESE high-end AI devices amid igniting rivalry
OpenAI develops THESE high-end AI devices amid igniting rivalry
NASA's scathing report calls Boeing Starliner failure fatal 'Type A mishap'
NASA's scathing report calls Boeing Starliner failure fatal 'Type A mishap'
NASA astronauts set for humanity’s farthest journey in 50 years
NASA astronauts set for humanity’s farthest journey in 50 years

Popular News

David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support

David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support

2 hours ago
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute

NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
46 minutes ago
Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations

Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations
58 minutes ago