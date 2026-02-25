Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations

In a significant update, Apple has released a range of latest tools to comply with an increasing number of age-verification laws both in the US and abroad.
With this update, the Cupertino-based tech giant will inhibit the app installation rated 18+ across different countries, including Australia, Brazil, and Singapore, alongside other features to comply with laws in Utah and Louisiana across the US.
On Tuesday, the company informed developers that it’s diversifying its set of “age assurance” tools, including an updated Declared Age Range API now available for beta testing.
These recently introduced features enable developers to obtain a user’s age range without even getting access to the user’s personal data.
Moreover, Apple will inhibit users across Brazil, Australia, and Singapore from installing apps rated 18+, starting from today.
In this case, the App Store will perform the age confirmation automatically; however, the developers may have separate compliance requirements they want to meet, as per Apple.
Additionally, new users across Utah and Louisiana will soon have their age categories shared with their developers’ apps via the Declared Age Range API as well.
The significant launch comes as the company focuses to meet its compliance obligations regarding age ratings and permissions.
As per Apple blog post, “New signals are now available through the Declared Age Range API, including whether age-related regulatory requirements apply to the user and if the user is required to share their age range.”
“The API will also let you know if you need to get a parent or guardian’s permission for significant app updates for a child.”