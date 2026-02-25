David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support  

Unexpected support has been received by David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, amid the escalating family tensions with their estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham.
The 50-year-old retired English footballer, who recently snubbed his eldest son with a subtle nod to his other three kids, Harper, Romeo and Cruz, has been publicly defended by none other than one of his closest pals, Snoop Dogg.
In unexpected events, the American rapper and singer reacted to the serious allegations made by Brooklyn on social media earlier this year.
After Gordon Ramsay's statement, Snoop has entered the drama as he sent a stern message to the former photographer, showing unwavering support to David and Victoria.
"We've spoken a lot about fatherhood, and we do our best – but no father is perfect. We all make mistakes, but there always has to be forgiveness," he told Closer UK.
The Sweat hitmaker continued explaining, "I think things can change for the better when there's open dialogue and honesty. That's what I've always encouraged with my kids: if you've got something to say, then tell me – even if it's hard to hear."
These remarks by Calvin Cordozar Broadus, professionally known as Snoop Dogg, came after David Beckham shared sweet photos with his three children and skipped mentioning Brooklyn Beckham.
In addition to Snoop Dogg, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham also got support from renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, who also attended the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, in 2022.
In his statement, he elaborated that the English designer was not dancing deliberately, as mentioned by his son in the accusations; it was a fun act by a mother.
Despite Brooklyn’s public accusations against his mum, neither Victoria Beckham nor David Beckham has broken their silence over the family matter.