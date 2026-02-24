Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2026: Here's what to expect?

Samsung’s highly-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event 2026 is all set to unveil a range of cutting-edge products, integrated with a plethora of compelling features that would never fail to captivate users.
Galaxy Unpacked event 2026 is slated on Wednesday, February 25, at 10am PT (11:30pm PST) in San Francisco, California, scheduled to launch the eagerly-awaited flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 series, including Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.
What to expect from Galaxy Unpacked event 2026?
Some other reports suggested that the event may also introduce some other products such as Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro; however, further details regarding products remain undisclosed.
Galaxy S26 series feature
The forthcoming Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26+ are likely to house Samsung's Exynos 2600 SoCs, built on a 2nm process, while Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly be equipped with Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, featuring a built on a 4nm process.
In terms of battery performance, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to consist of a 5,000mAh battery, while the S26 and S26+ models will be powered by 4,800mAh and 4,200mAh batteries.
How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2026?
Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 will be streaming live on Samsung's official website, Newsroom, and YouTube channel, starting at 10am PT.