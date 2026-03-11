Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows

Stryker, a leading American multinational medical technology company, announced the launch of its advanced SmartHospital platform.
With this launch, the company aims to connect devices, data and care teams across the hospital, marking a major expansion of its digital offerings.
Stryker continues to strengthen its digital portfolio by integrating cutting-edge technology, including through acquisitions like its 2024 buy of AI-assisted virtual care company Care.ai and its 2022 acquisition of Vocera.
The medtech giant built its SmartHospital platform to address a range of challenges in today’s healthcare industry, offering relevant insights to inform clinical decisions and streamline workflow.
The major capabilities of the recently launched platform include a connected infrastructure that connects devices and data to support clinical and operational workflows across transport, treatment and recovery.
Other hands-free communication devices such as Stryker Sync Badge also provide critical information.
Furthermore, SmartHospital offers virtual nursing and virtual monitoring workflows to improve workflow efficiency.
Ambient intelligence, offered via ambient sensors, computer vision and AI, assisting the professionals to become more responsive, Stryker stated.
VP of Stryker Scott Sagehorn said,“We are dedicated to partnering with our customers on their digital journeys to help elevate care delivery. The SmartHospital Platform is designed to evolve alongside health systems so teams can work more efficiently and stay focused on patient-centered care.”