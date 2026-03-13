News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Kris Jenner takes bold stand for Kim Kardashian amid Ray J legal showdown

Ray J and Kim Kardashian have been involved in messy legal battle since October last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kris Jenner takes bold stand for Kim Kardashian amid Ray J legal showdown
Kris Jenner takes bold stand for Kim Kardashian amid Ray J legal showdown 

When it comes to her daughters, Kris Jenner is definitely a hands-on mother in providing the utmost protection to her children. 

Amid the intense legal showdown between Kim Kardashian and Ray J, the 70-year-old momager took a stand for her second-oldest daughter.

The beef between the two exes ignited in late 2025 and early this year when an alleged tape made rounds on social media.

According to the Envy hitmaker, 45, the SKIMS founder and her family deliberately leaked the intimate footage, while Kim and Kris have denied the allegations.

In a new statement to Page Six, the mom of six noted, "As a mother, the notion that I orchestrated or produced sex tapes involving my daughter, or was in any way involved in the creation or distribution of any sex tapes, is not only entirely untrue but deeply offensive and harmful and has haunted me for decades."

"I was absolutely heartbroken, crushed and devastated as a mother to see my daughter in this situation where her most intimate and private moments were exposed to the world," Kris added.

She also revealed that the allegations made by Ray J and his mom caused her mental trauma and that she ended up taking therapy. 

So far, Kim Kardashian, who has dated Ray J from 2003 to 2006, has yet to respond to the ongoing disturbing accusations.   

‘Euphoria 3’ composer Labrinth shocks with bombshell announcement ahead of release
‘Euphoria 3’ composer Labrinth shocks with bombshell announcement ahead of release
Blake Lively breaks social media silence after jury trial request in Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively breaks social media silence after jury trial request in Justin Baldoni case
Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan
Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan
Emma Heming Willis pays heartfelt tribute to Bruce Willis with new Dementia fund
Emma Heming Willis pays heartfelt tribute to Bruce Willis with new Dementia fund
Kelly Osbourne’s sudden weight loss after dad Ozzy’s death sparks worry
Kelly Osbourne’s sudden weight loss after dad Ozzy’s death sparks worry
Blake Lively takes new step in court as Justin Baldoni case heads toward trial
Blake Lively takes new step in court as Justin Baldoni case heads toward trial
Zendaya steps out with wedding ring amid Tom Holland marriage rumours
Zendaya steps out with wedding ring amid Tom Holland marriage rumours
Scooter Braun reacts to ex Yael & Tom Brady's dating buzz amid Sydney Sweeney romance
Scooter Braun reacts to ex Yael & Tom Brady's dating buzz amid Sydney Sweeney romance
Mikayla Matthews, 'Mormon Wives' star, parts ways with Jace Terry amid intimacy woes
Mikayla Matthews, 'Mormon Wives' star, parts ways with Jace Terry amid intimacy woes
KATSEYE's five-member cover sparks 'someone always missing' debate among fans
KATSEYE's five-member cover sparks 'someone always missing' debate among fans
Will Lewis Hamilton join Kim Kardashian at Oscars red carpet? Here's what we know
Will Lewis Hamilton join Kim Kardashian at Oscars red carpet? Here's what we know
Carol the Warrior, Colombian influencer, dies at 23 after tragic health battle
Carol the Warrior, Colombian influencer, dies at 23 after tragic health battle

Popular News

Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan

Katy Perry breaks silence after facing backlash for snubbing a needy fan

2 hours ago
Brian McGinnis reacts to his arrest, blasts Senate hearing room as 'dystopian'

Brian McGinnis reacts to his arrest, blasts Senate hearing room as 'dystopian'
an hour ago
Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys

Cobie Durant to sign one-year deal with Dallas Cowboys
2 hours ago