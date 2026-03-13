Kris Jenner takes bold stand for Kim Kardashian amid Ray J legal showdown 

When it comes to her daughters, Kris Jenner is definitely a hands-on mother in providing the utmost protection to her children.
Amid the intense legal showdown between Kim Kardashian and Ray J, the 70-year-old momager took a stand for her second-oldest daughter.
The beef between the two exes ignited in late 2025 and early this year when an alleged tape made rounds on social media.
According to the Envy hitmaker, 45, the SKIMS founder and her family deliberately leaked the intimate footage, while Kim and Kris have denied the allegations.
In a new statement to Page Six, the mom of six noted, "As a mother, the notion that I orchestrated or produced sex tapes involving my daughter, or was in any way involved in the creation or distribution of any sex tapes, is not only entirely untrue but deeply offensive and harmful and has haunted me for decades."
"I was absolutely heartbroken, crushed and devastated as a mother to see my daughter in this situation where her most intimate and private moments were exposed to the world," Kris added.
She also revealed that the allegations made by Ray J and his mom caused her mental trauma and that she ended up taking therapy.
So far, Kim Kardashian, who has dated Ray J from 2003 to 2006, has yet to respond to the ongoing disturbing accusations.