  By Syeda Fazeelat
Do multivitamins help slow the ageing process? Experts weigh in

Study revealed that consuming multivitamin daily for two years slowed biological ageing in elderly individuals

A recent study revealed that consuming a multivitamin every day can significantly help in slowing down the ageing process.

As per a study published in Nature Medicine, consuming a daily supplement of multivitamin for two years slowed biological ageing in elderly individuals by around four months, in contrast to the women who didn’t consume those tablets.

With this study, researchers are “not just identifying how to live longer, but also how to live better,” Study co-author Howard Sesso stated.

Though it would be early to link the data to clinical outcomes, “the multivitamin intervention appeared to be on that type of trajectory over two years,” Howard added.

A geroscientist Steve Horvath stated, “This is a very interesting and rigorous study.”

“The public appetite for knowing whether everyday supplements can genuinely slow ageing is enormous. This study provides some of the most credible evidence we have to date,” Steve added.

For the study, scientists examined blood samples from 958 healthy participants over the age of 70.

To calculate the biological ages of participants at the time of each sample, researchers analysed five epigenetic ‘clocks’ in the blood samples, marked as biomarkers of biological ageing that precisely measure DNA methylation, patterns of molecular tags on DNA at certain sites of the genome.

These levels show a reduction and an increase at particular sites in a predictable manner with age.

Results indicated that consuming a daily multivitamin significantly slowed markers of aging in two of the five clocks that may indicate the risk of death.

Though the effect of consuming daily vitamins on biological ageing is relatively small, but “this kind of consistency across different epigenetic clocks is exactly what you want to see,” Horvath further stated.

