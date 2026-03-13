News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Anupam Kher receives birthday shoutout from 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' costar Boman Irani

Anupam Kher and Boman Irani starrer 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' gets release date

  • By Salima Bhutto
Anupam Kher receives birthday shoutout from Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 costar Boman Irani
Anupam Kher receives birthday shoutout from 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' costar Boman Irani

Anupam Kher recently received a birthday shoutout from his Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 costar, Boman Irani.

The actor who turned 72 on March 7, received a heartfelt wish from Irani as the latter decided to sing for him.

In a now viral video posted on Instagram, Irani could be seen singing the Give Me Sunshine song from his movie 3 Idiots for Kher.

The video also showed the Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor sitting on a chair with a guitar in his hand, meanwhile, the The Bengal Files star could be seen recording a video of him.


The video also showcased that the duo was gathered by Kher's mother, Dulari, and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, and Irani's wife, Zenobia Irani.

The news comes after the news of their starrer sequel finally getting a release date.

Released back in 2006, Khosla Ka Ghosla focuses on the tale of Kamal Kishore Khosla, played by Kher, a middle-class Delhiite and his family, who are ready to go to any lengths to reclaim their land, which has been wrongfully seized by a builder, Khurana, played by Irani.

For the unversed, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani starrer Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 28, 2026. 

Ananya Panday takes subtle dig at past romance with Aditya Roy Kapoor
Ananya Panday takes subtle dig at past romance with Aditya Roy Kapoor
Aditya Dhar claps back at Dhurandhar 2' peak detailing memes on 43rd birthday
Aditya Dhar claps back at Dhurandhar 2' peak detailing memes on 43rd birthday
Rashmika Mandanna issues 24-hour ultimatum as explosive audio resurfaces after wedding
Rashmika Mandanna issues 24-hour ultimatum as explosive audio resurfaces after wedding
Salim Khan's son Arbaaz Khan shares father's health update amid hospitalisation
Salim Khan's son Arbaaz Khan shares father's health update amid hospitalisation
Deepika Padukone raises alarm over Mumbai's poor AQI: 'children are choking'
Deepika Padukone raises alarm over Mumbai's poor AQI: 'children are choking'
Akshay Kumar shares rare insight into his quiet acts of kindness
Akshay Kumar shares rare insight into his quiet acts of kindness
Asim Azhar drops exciting question for fans as Hania Amir wedding buzz fades
Asim Azhar drops exciting question for fans as Hania Amir wedding buzz fades
Ranveer Singh's ‘Dhurandhar 2' sets unbelievable record ahead of release
Ranveer Singh's ‘Dhurandhar 2' sets unbelievable record ahead of release
Saif Ali Khan shares candid thoughts on acting career after Taimur’s question
Saif Ali Khan shares candid thoughts on acting career after Taimur’s question
Akshay Kumar 'Bhooth Bangla' teaser brings screams and surprises
Akshay Kumar 'Bhooth Bangla' teaser brings screams and surprises
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur make first public appearance after wedding
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur make first public appearance after wedding
Hansika Motwani divorces Sohael Khaturiya: Will she receive alimony?
Hansika Motwani divorces Sohael Khaturiya: Will she receive alimony?

Popular News

Chinese Grand Prix: George Russell claims sprint pole after Australia GP triumph

Chinese Grand Prix: George Russell claims sprint pole after Australia GP triumph
47 minutes ago
Kris Jenner takes bold stand for Kim Kardashian amid Ray J legal showdown

Kris Jenner takes bold stand for Kim Kardashian amid Ray J legal showdown
3 hours ago
Anupam Kher receives birthday shoutout from 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' costar Boman Irani

Anupam Kher receives birthday shoutout from 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' costar Boman Irani
an hour ago