Anupam Kher receives birthday shoutout from 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2' costar Boman Irani

Anupam Kher recently received a birthday shoutout from his Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 costar, Boman Irani.
The actor who turned 72 on March 7, received a heartfelt wish from Irani as the latter decided to sing for him.
In a now viral video posted on Instagram, Irani could be seen singing the Give Me Sunshine song from his movie 3 Idiots for Kher.
The video also showed the Lage Raho Munna Bhai actor sitting on a chair with a guitar in his hand, meanwhile, the The Bengal Files star could be seen recording a video of him.
The video also showcased that the duo was gathered by Kher's mother, Dulari, and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, and Irani's wife, Zenobia Irani.
The news comes after the news of their starrer sequel finally getting a release date.
Released back in 2006, Khosla Ka Ghosla focuses on the tale of Kamal Kishore Khosla, played by Kher, a middle-class Delhiite and his family, who are ready to go to any lengths to reclaim their land, which has been wrongfully seized by a builder, Khurana, played by Irani.
For the unversed, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani starrer Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 28, 2026.