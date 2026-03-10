News
  • By Hania Jamil
Ellie Goulding gives birth to first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker is already a mother to son Arthur, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband, Casper Jopling

  • By Hania Jamil
Ellie Goulding and her boyfriend, Beau Minniear, have welcomed their baby daughter.

On Tuesday, March 10, the Hate Me singer shared that she gave birth to her second child, her first with Minniear, on Friday alongside sharing a snap of her newborn daughter on her Instagram Stories.

"On Friday, I gave birth to a beautiful healthy baby girl. We are totally obsessed with her," she penned in the sweet note announcing the latest addition in her family.

Goulding added, "This addition to my family fills me with so much joy, especially as Arthur is so so happy to become a big brother to this little angel @beauminniear."

picture credit: Ellie Goulding/ Instagram
picture credit: Ellie Goulding/ Instagram

The Close to Me singer is already a mom to son Arthur, 4, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Casper Jopling.

Besides the snap of the baby, where her face remained hidden, Goulding also shared some other adorable clicks from the hospital, including a picture of a cake, which read "Welcome baby sister", flowers and some baby decorations.

The 39-year-old first announced that she was expecting her second child as she walked the red carpet during the 2025 Fashion Awards in December in London.

Ellie Goulding and Beau Minniear have been romantically linked since July 2025.

