News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

'Heated Rivalry' stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour

The hit Crave-HBO series won the Outstanding New TV Series award at the GLAAD Media Awards last week

  • By Hania Jamil
Heated Rivalry stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour
'Heated Rivalry' stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour

With the immense, and unexpected success of Heated Rivalry, cast members have been forced to deal with an intense amount of scrutiny and backlash, which they have called out on social media.

On Monday, March 9, Hudson Williams, who plays the lead role of Shane Hollander in the queer-hockey series, shared a note on his Instagram Story, condemning "fans" for their hateful language.

"Don't call yourself a fan if you share racist, homophobic, biphobic, misogynistic, ageist, ableist, parasocial [or] bigoted comments of any kind," the note read.

He added, "None of us need your hateful "love"".

"We all respect and support and love each other and are on the same side. If you can't accept that gtfoh," the message concluded.

picture credit: Hudson Williams/ Instagram
picture credit: Hudson Williams/ Instagram

Williams' co-star François Arnaud, who portrays Scott Hunter on the hit series, shared the same post on his own Instagram Story.

Moreover, Robbie Graham-Kuntz, who stars as Kip, the love interest of Arnaud, show creator Jacob Tierney and author Rachel Reid also shared the same sentiment.

Heated Rivalry has become a pop cultural phenomenon with the story following two rival ice hockey players, Shane and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), and their closeted romance spanning over years.

However, since its release in December last year, the cast of the show, some of whom were complete unknown prior to the debut, have received some unwanted attention.

Williams, Storrie and Arnaud have been bombarded with messages and speculation about their personal lives, romance and sexuality.

The 40-year-old has also been the subject of online abuse over rumours that he and Storrie, 25, are dating. 

The social media update came days after the series bagged the Outstanding New TV Series award at the GLAAD Media Awards.

Moreover, it has been confirmed that the production on season 2 of Heated Rivalry is slated to kick off in August, with an expected release date set to fall in April 2027.

Heeseung breaks silence after ENHYPEN departure as fans question the move
Heeseung breaks silence after ENHYPEN departure as fans question the move
‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Superheroes who'll have longer screen time
‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Superheroes who'll have longer screen time
Lewis Hamilton shows his romantic side as romance with Kim Kardashian blooms
Lewis Hamilton shows his romantic side as romance with Kim Kardashian blooms
Kanye West's daughter North faces big rejection after diving deep into music
Kanye West's daughter North faces big rejection after diving deep into music
Cillian Murphy drops cautionary message ahead of ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie release
Cillian Murphy drops cautionary message ahead of ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie release
ENHYPEN's frontman Heeseung leaves rock band after six years: What's next?
ENHYPEN's frontman Heeseung leaves rock band after six years: What's next?
'In the Grey' trailer unveils Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill's intense partnership
'In the Grey' trailer unveils Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill's intense partnership
Kanye West shakes up LA with surprise gig after shocking courtroom trial
Kanye West shakes up LA with surprise gig after shocking courtroom trial
Rihanna takes major step after terrifying shots fired outside her home
Rihanna takes major step after terrifying shots fired outside her home
'The Drew Barrymore Show' scores two season renewal amid daytime TV crisis
'The Drew Barrymore Show' scores two season renewal amid daytime TV crisis
Timothée Chalamet's co-star drops bombshell amid actor's opera scandal
Timothée Chalamet's co-star drops bombshell amid actor's opera scandal
Hilary Duff speaks out on ‘devastating’ family estrangement behind new album
Hilary Duff speaks out on ‘devastating’ family estrangement behind new album

Popular News

'Heated Rivalry' stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour

'Heated Rivalry' stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour
18 minutes ago
Royal family marks Prince Edward birthday with sweet childhood photo

Royal family marks Prince Edward birthday with sweet childhood photo
an hour ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning just days before Australia tour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning just days before Australia tour
5 hours ago