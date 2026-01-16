Do lifestyle changes help you live longer? Here’s what study says

A recent study revealed that lifestyle modification plays a pivotal role in enhancing your health in 2026.
To stay active, following a strict diet and intense workout routine is not mandatory, but small changes in daily habits can bring a massive difference in your health that significantly extend life expectancy and healthy years, according to the study published in eClinicalMedicine.
For the study, researchers at the University of Sydney assessed data from over 59,000 elderly individuals using the UK Biobank.
Participants wore wrist devices for a week to track sleep and physical activity, while diet quality was scored depending on self-reported eating habits.
Researchers discovered that individuals with the worst habits could gain nearly an extra year of life by making modest changes, including five additional minutes of sleep every night, about two extra minutes of daily exercise,k and a little enhancement in diet quality, including eating slightly more vegetables or whole grains.
Even enhancing one area showed benefits. Similar gains were seen with 25 additional minutes of sleep, nearly two extra minutes of exercise every day, and a major enhancement in diet alone.
Moreover, scientists assessed “healthy life years,” defined as years lived without significant disorders, including cardiac disorders, cancer, type 2 diabetes, and dementia.
Participants could add four healthy years by combining slightly larger increases in sleep, physical activity, and diet quality.
Experts highlighted that consistency is the key towards success instead of perfection. lead author Nicholas Koemel stated, “Small, achievable changes can add up over time.” Health experts agreed that gradual enhancements are more effective than major lifestyle overhauls.