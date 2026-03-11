News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

The 'Oppenheimer' star's new film, 'The Peaky Blinders: Immortal Man' will release next week on Netflix

  • By Fatima Hassan
Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Heres what we know
Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know  

Cillian Murphy has confirmed sharing the screen for the first time with Hollywood’s big star, Daniel Craig.

While promoting his upcoming film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, alongside his co-star, Rebecca Ferguson, the Oppenheimer actor made a surprise announcement that sent the fans into a shockwave.

In his recent guest appearance on NBC's popular celebrity show, the TODAY, on Tuesday, March 10, he made a confirmation about his next collaboration with Daniel.

Further lifting the lid from the new untitled film's cast, Murphy stated that Michelle Williams will play the lead actress alongside him and the No Time to Die actor.

The host of the show, Craig Melvin, candidly asked the Oscar-winning actor about the next possible collaboration with Daniel Craig.

To which he confirmed, saying, "That’s right. A movie with Damien Chazelle, Daniel Craig and Michelle Williams. Yeah." 

Notably, the moment unexpectedly turned into a humorous act as Rebecca Ferguson hilariously chimed in, noting, "I turned it down, I was not available. So I said Michelle, you take this." 

According to the details shared by Murphy, Damien Chazelle is directing the movie under Paramount Pictures production, which is expected to be released next year.

Currently, Cillian Murphy and Rebecca Ferguson are promoting their highly anticipated movie, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, which is scheduled for a Netflix premiere on March 20.   

Daniel Radcliffe urges child actor 'therapy' ahead of Broadway premiere
Daniel Radcliffe urges child actor 'therapy' ahead of Broadway premiere
'One Piece 2' concludes: When will season 3 arrive on Netflix?
'One Piece 2' concludes: When will season 3 arrive on Netflix?
Rihanna Beverly Hills home shooting incident takes unexpected turn
Rihanna Beverly Hills home shooting incident takes unexpected turn
'Hannah Montana' fans honest reaction on Anniversary special teaser: 'Reanimating a dead sitcom'
'Hannah Montana' fans honest reaction on Anniversary special teaser: 'Reanimating a dead sitcom'
'Chainsaw Man' manga nears dramatic conclusion after seven years
'Chainsaw Man' manga nears dramatic conclusion after seven years
Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action 'Tangled'
Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action 'Tangled'
Ellie Goulding gives birth to first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear
Ellie Goulding gives birth to first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear
Cher fuels wedding rumors with dazzling ring amid romance with Alexander Edwards
Cher fuels wedding rumors with dazzling ring amid romance with Alexander Edwards
Zendaya makes stylish move on her first outing amid Tom Holland wedding buzz
Zendaya makes stylish move on her first outing amid Tom Holland wedding buzz
'Heated Rivalry' stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour
'Heated Rivalry' stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour
Heeseung breaks silence after ENHYPEN departure as fans question the move
Heeseung breaks silence after ENHYPEN departure as fans question the move
‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Superheroes who'll have longer screen time
‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Superheroes who'll have longer screen time

Popular News

Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

2 hours ago
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence

Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence
an hour ago
Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know

Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know
an hour ago