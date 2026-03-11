Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know  

Cillian Murphy has confirmed sharing the screen for the first time with Hollywood’s big star, Daniel Craig.
While promoting his upcoming film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, alongside his co-star, Rebecca Ferguson, the Oppenheimer actor made a surprise announcement that sent the fans into a shockwave.
In his recent guest appearance on NBC's popular celebrity show, the TODAY, on Tuesday, March 10, he made a confirmation about his next collaboration with Daniel.
Further lifting the lid from the new untitled film's cast, Murphy stated that Michelle Williams will play the lead actress alongside him and the No Time to Die actor.
The host of the show, Craig Melvin, candidly asked the Oscar-winning actor about the next possible collaboration with Daniel Craig.
To which he confirmed, saying, "That’s right. A movie with Damien Chazelle, Daniel Craig and Michelle Williams. Yeah."
Notably, the moment unexpectedly turned into a humorous act as Rebecca Ferguson hilariously chimed in, noting, "I turned it down, I was not available. So I said Michelle, you take this."
According to the details shared by Murphy, Damien Chazelle is directing the movie under Paramount Pictures production, which is expected to be released next year.
Currently, Cillian Murphy and Rebecca Ferguson are promoting their highly anticipated movie, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, which is scheduled for a Netflix premiere on March 20.