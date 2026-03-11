News
  By Bushra Saleem
Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama

Brian McGinnis addresses opponents in new video: 'Grown up, big boy'

Brian McGannis shared a clear message for his opponents after being released from the hospital with a broken arm.

Taking to social media, the 44-year-old on Tuesday, March 10, posted a long video in which he addressed his critics while making serious allegations against the United States.

He said, “I just can't tell everybody enough how much I appreciate the support and friendship throughout this situation. And I just want people to know that what I did was not political theater, was not a stunt to serve myself. I am big boy now.”

“Brian McGinnis from back in the day and Quincy is not trying to do stuff for silly reasons. I am adult, I have grown up. I understand the world and I know that violence is being perpetuated by America with our might across the nation, across the world. And it's troubling. And that's what I am speaking out against,” he added.

McGinnis, who is running for Senate in North Carolina, was injured on Wednesday, March 4, in a struggle with US Capitol Police and Republican Senator Tim Sheehy during a Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing.

