Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence

Benjamin Netanyahu's brother Iddo Netanyahu and Itamar Ben Gvir death rumours sparked a fiery response from the Israeli national security minister.
Taking to social media early on Wednesday, March 11, Ben-Gvir fired back all the “fake” reports about his death.
Israel's far-right National Security Minister posted a video montage mocking false social media rumours of his death in an Iranian missile strike and wrote in Hebrew, “I am alive, blessed be the Lord. Go f*** yourselves (or go explode).”
This came after widespread social media rumours, circulating, claimed Ben-Gvir was killed or injured during escalated Iran-Israel exchanges.
It was also reported that his house purportedly caught fire. However, there is no official confirmation of his home being targeted during the attack on Tel Aviv.
Later, he also confirmed his safety with a taunting video amid ongoing regional tensions involving airstrikes and interceptions.
The claims were debunked even before the national security minister broke silence as he was reportedly last photographed on March 1, as he visited the site of a rocket strike in Tel Aviv, Hindustan Times reported.
Amid the Iranian airstrikes, claims were also made that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his brother Iddo were killed. However, these are untrue since there are no reports of either having been hit by Iran's missiles.
The conflict with Iran has intensified since joint US and Israeli strikes took out their supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28.