News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence

Benjamin Netanyahu's brother Iddo and Itamar Ben Gvir spark death rumours after Iranian strike

  • By Bushra Saleem
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence

Benjamin Netanyahu's brother Iddo Netanyahu and Itamar Ben Gvir death rumours sparked a fiery response from the Israeli national security minister.

Taking to social media early on Wednesday, March 11, Ben-Gvir fired back all the “fake” reports about his death.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister posted a video montage mocking false social media rumours of his death in an Iranian missile strike and wrote in Hebrew, “I am alive, blessed be the Lord. Go f*** yourselves (or go explode).”

Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence

This came after widespread social media rumours, circulating, claimed Ben-Gvir was killed or injured during escalated Iran-Israel exchanges. 

It was also reported that his house purportedly caught fire. However, there is no official confirmation of his home being targeted during the attack on Tel Aviv.

Later, he also confirmed his safety with a taunting video amid ongoing regional tensions involving airstrikes and interceptions.

The claims were debunked even before the national security minister broke silence as he was reportedly last photographed on March 1, as he visited the site of a rocket strike in Tel Aviv, Hindustan Times reported.

Amid the Iranian airstrikes, claims were also made that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his brother Iddo were killed. However, these are untrue since there are no reports of either having been hit by Iran's missiles.

The conflict with Iran has intensified since joint US and Israeli strikes took out their supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28.

US targets Iran’s mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz after stern warning
US targets Iran’s mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz after stern warning
China, North Korea strike major deal amid US-Israel tensions in Iran
China, North Korea strike major deal amid US-Israel tensions in Iran
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: 'UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh' becomes national symbol
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: 'UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh' becomes national symbol
Is Operation Epic Fury ending? Trump aides push Iran exit strategy
Is Operation Epic Fury ending? Trump aides push Iran exit strategy
Middle East water war: How attacks on desalination plants could empty Gulf cities
Middle East water war: How attacks on desalination plants could empty Gulf cities
Iran defies Trump peace deal, vows powerful missile strikes
Iran defies Trump peace deal, vows powerful missile strikes
Iranian massive missile strike: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain targeted in new attack
Iranian massive missile strike: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain targeted in new attack
Iran's military threatens global energy shutdown: 'Not a single litre' to leave region
Iran's military threatens global energy shutdown: 'Not a single litre' to leave region
Netanyahu's brother Iddo killed by Iranian air strikes? Truth behind viral claim
Netanyahu's brother Iddo killed by Iranian air strikes? Truth behind viral claim
China marks major export boom in 2026 as Trump shifts focus to Iran war
China marks major export boom in 2026 as Trump shifts focus to Iran war
Khamenei's apartments near Israeli embassy in London spark 'serious' warning
Khamenei's apartments near Israeli embassy in London spark 'serious' warning
Glasgow Central station: Scotland's busiest terminal remains shut after blaze
Glasgow Central station: Scotland's busiest terminal remains shut after blaze

Popular News

Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

2 hours ago
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence

Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence
an hour ago
Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know

Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know
an hour ago