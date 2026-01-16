Childhood cardiovascular risks tied to reduced cognitive function in adulthood

A new study discovered that increased cardiovascular risk factors during childhood and adolescence may be associated with poorer brain function in early adulthood, according to a study published in the journal Pediatrics.
For the study, scientists from the University of Turku in Finland assessed data from the long-running Special Turku Coronary Risk Factor Intervention Project, tracking participants from the early years of life to adulthood.
Researchers assessed how cardiovascular risk factors at different stages of early life affected cognitive performance at the age of 26.
The study discovered that increased body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference during childhood and early adolescence were linked to minimised cognitive flexibility and decreased information processing in young adulthood.
Increased levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in adolescence were associated with extremely slow verbal memory, while reduced levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol were linked to reduced cognitive flexibility.
Additionally, increased systolic blood pressure in childhood was linked to weaker cognitive flexibility in adulthood. Cognitive testing at the age of 26 measured learning ability, memory, information processing speed, and mental flexibility.
The research suggested that a slighly increased cardiovascular risk factors in childhood may endanger brain health.
Scientists stated the results support the significance of detecting and managing cardiovascular risks from a young age, not only to protect cardiac health but also to preserve cognitive function later in life.
Study authors wrote,"These results suggest that even slightly elevated cardiovascular risk factors might play a role in adulthood cognitive function. Thus, an even more aggressive approach to cardiovascular risk management in childhood might be meaningful."