  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Kentucky health officials confirm first measles case of 2026

Measles symptoms include cough, congestion, conjunctivitis, or skin rashes, and more

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Kentucky reported the first positive measles case of 2026, amid a rapidly increasing number of cases across different countries.

On Thursday, January 15, Kentucky state health officials confirmed that an unvaccinated Jessamine County resident has tested positive for measles.

As per the officials, the affected individual contracted the disease when an out-of-state traveler who was infectious visited Fayette County between December 31, 2025, and January 2, 2026.

Retired Family Physician Dr. Jeff Foxx said, “If you’ve been exposed, you’re at risk for catching the disease, and if you know you’re not vaccinated, then get the vaccine.”

Previously, health officials reported that the infected person stayed at the Hyatt Place in Hamburg from December 31-January 2 and enjoyed food at the Panera in Hamburg on January 1.

Dr. Foxx further stated, “When you’re exposed, infectious people may not even have any symptoms for the first day or two that they’re infectious. They could give you measles, not even knowing that they have it.”

“Usually the symptoms are associated with cough, congestion, conjunctivitis, or pink eye type symptoms, maybe some irritation or spots on your throat,” Dr. Foxx added.

Public health officials are currently probing more community exposures to measles.

