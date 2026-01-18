Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
New smell test could detect deadly Dementia years before symptoms appear

Dementia is a serious disorder that leads to memory loss, confusion, and movement problems

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
In a breakthrough development, scientists developed a new way to identify Lewy body disease, a serious form of dementia, years before symptoms appear.

Lewy body disease is among the most common types of dementia after Alzheimer’s and is associated with Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

The disease is caused by abnormal clumps of a protein called alpha-synuclein that slowly damage brain cells.

Dementia is a serious disorder that leads to memory loss, confusion, and movement problems. Until now, Lewy body disease could only be confirmed after death.

Researchers from Lund University in Sweden studied cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the spinal cord and brain, in over 1,100 people who indicated no signs of memory and movement issues

Nearly 10% already had signs of Lewy body disease. Years later, some of these individuals developed Parkinson’s disease or Lewy body dementia.

Additionally, the research revealed that many individuals living with early signs of the disease had issues with their sense of smell.

Scientists believe a simple test could serve as an early waning tool. They revealed individuals more than 60 take a smell test, followed by further experiments if problems are discovered.

Early identification is essential as new treatments may work well before the brain is severely damaged.

Scientists hope this discovery will lead to improved care and quality of life for millions at risk of dementia.

