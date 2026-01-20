Is Covid vaccine linked to increased risk of heart inflammation? 

A recent UK study debunked various rumours regarding the risks of cardiac diseases linked to Covid vaccine.
A study involving 14 million children discovered that COVID-19 infections may lead to increased risk of cardiac diseases than vaccination.
The research evaluated anonymised health records covering around 85% of England’s under-18 population, compared to the risks of heart-related inflammation such as myocarditis and pericarditis after Covid infection with those seen after receiving boosters.
Results indicated that children who contracted Covid were at a higher chance to develop inflammatory heart conditions in contrast to those who got vaccinated.
The study conducted by researchers from the University of Cambridge, University College London, the University of Edinburgh and the British Heart Foundation revealed that there were only 2.24 additional cases of pericarditis and myocarditis per 100,000 children after Covid infection.
On the contrary, vaccinated children faced 0.85 extra cases per 100,000, symptoms fading away sooner.
Researchers discovered that cardiac-related risks after infection could persist for up to a year, whereas vaccine-related risks disappeared within a month.
Lead author Dr Alexia Sampri of the University of Cambridge stated, “Our whole-population study during the pandemic showed that although these conditions were rare, children and young people were more likely to experience heart, vascular or inflammatory problems after a Covid-19 infection than after having the vaccine – and the risks after infection lasted much longer.”
The results offer essential evidence amid ongoing vaccine misinformation and underscored the significance for continued population-wide health monitoring as new Covid variants emerge.