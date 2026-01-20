Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Health

Is Covid vaccine linked to increased risk of heart inflammation?

Mass study from UK discovered that COVID-19 infections may lead to increased risk of cardiac diseases than vaccination

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Is Covid vaccine linked to increased risk of heart inflammation?
Is Covid vaccine linked to increased risk of heart inflammation? 

A recent UK study debunked various rumours regarding the risks of cardiac diseases linked to Covid vaccine.

A study involving 14 million children discovered that COVID-19 infections may lead to increased risk of cardiac diseases than vaccination.

The research evaluated anonymised health records covering around 85% of England’s under-18 population, compared to the risks of heart-related inflammation such as myocarditis and pericarditis after Covid infection with those seen after receiving boosters.

Results indicated that children who contracted Covid were at a higher chance to develop inflammatory heart conditions in contrast to those who got vaccinated.

The study conducted by researchers from the University of Cambridge, University College London, the University of Edinburgh and the British Heart Foundation revealed that there were only 2.24 additional cases of pericarditis and myocarditis per 100,000 children after Covid infection.

On the contrary, vaccinated children faced 0.85 extra cases per 100,000, symptoms fading away sooner.

Researchers discovered that cardiac-related risks after infection could persist for up to a year, whereas vaccine-related risks disappeared within a month.

Lead author Dr Alexia Sampri of the University of Cambridge stated, “Our whole-population study during the pandemic showed that although these conditions were rare, children and young people were more likely to experience heart, vascular or inflammatory problems after a Covid-19 infection than after having the vaccine – and the risks after infection lasted much longer.”

The results offer essential evidence amid ongoing vaccine misinformation and underscored the significance for continued population-wide health monitoring as new Covid variants emerge.

Scabies cases climb across UK this winter
Scabies cases climb across UK this winter
US cancer survival rate increases as new research cuts deaths
US cancer survival rate increases as new research cuts deaths
Tylenol use during pregnancy not associated with neurodevelopmental disorders
Tylenol use during pregnancy not associated with neurodevelopmental disorders
New smell test could detect deadly Dementia years before symptoms appear
New smell test could detect deadly Dementia years before symptoms appear
Chronic kidney disease: Signs, risks, and prevention tips
Chronic kidney disease: Signs, risks, and prevention tips
Measles outbreak: South Carolina reports 558 new cases within days
Measles outbreak: South Carolina reports 558 new cases within days
Abiraterone: Life-saving Prostate cancer drug to be accessible for thousands in UK
Abiraterone: Life-saving Prostate cancer drug to be accessible for thousands in UK
Kentucky health officials confirm first measles case of 2026
Kentucky health officials confirm first measles case of 2026
Childhood cardiovascular risks tied to reduced cognitive function in adulthood
Childhood cardiovascular risks tied to reduced cognitive function in adulthood
Do lifestyle changes help you live longer? Here’s what study says
Do lifestyle changes help you live longer? Here’s what study says
Depression in old age may be early warning of brain disease, study
Depression in old age may be early warning of brain disease, study
Modest rise in blood pressure linked to pregnancy risks, study
Modest rise in blood pressure linked to pregnancy risks, study

Popular News

Kensington Palace shares Kate, William's new photo with delightful update

Kensington Palace shares Kate, William's new photo with delightful update
28 minutes ago
Australia introduces new gun controls, hate speech laws after Bondi beach tragedy

Australia introduces new gun controls, hate speech laws after Bondi beach tragedy
an hour ago
Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks emerge ahead of release

Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks emerge ahead of release
2 hours ago