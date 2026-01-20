How whole foods diet can help you lose weight, study reveals

A recent study revealed that people who switch to an unprocessed diet, and start consuming whole foods may naturally eat fewer calories and lose weight, even while having an increased amount of meals.
Researchers re-assessed data from a 2019 clinical trial comparing ultra-processed foods to whole foods.
Participants who ate whole foods consumed 57% more by weight than those on an ultra-processed diet, but still averaged 330 fewer calories every day, according to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
On the contrary, people who consumed the ultra-processed, having 508 calories more daily, saw a spike of two-pound in weight over a single week.
For the study, scientists re-analyzed data from a 2019 clinical trial comparing ultra-processed foods to whole foods.
Results indicated that participants who ate a whole foods diet ate 57% more, based on food weight. However, their calorie count was reduced as compared to the time when they consumed only ultra-processed foods.
Lead researcher and experimental psychology professor at the University of Bristol Jeff Brunstrom stated, “Overeating is not necessarily the problem, ultra-processed foods nudge people toward higher-calorie options, even in small quantities, which can drive obesity.”
“It’s exciting to see when people are offered unprocessed options they intuitively select foods that balance enjoyment, nutrition and a sense of fullness, while still reducing overall energy intake,” Brunstrom added.
Additionally, the whole foods diet offered essential vitamins and minerals without excess calories, while ultra-processed foods delivered micronutrients alongside increased energy, risking calorie overload, as per the co-author Annika Flynn.