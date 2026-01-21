Ozempic use before surgery may reduce knee replacement risks, study finds

A recent study revealed that a short course of the diabetes drug Ozempic may assist individuals with type 2 diabetes have safer and more successful knee replacement surgery.
According to a study published in The Journal of Arthroplasty, scientists discovered that patients who consumed semaglutide — the active drug in Ozempic — for a few months ahead of their knee surgery had some complications afterward.
A professor of orthopedics at Yale School of Medicine Dr. Lee Rubin stated even three months of semaglutide use before surgery led to significantly fewer minor and serious issues.
Individuals suffering from type 2 diabetes are twice likely to develop osteoarthritis and required joint replacement surgery
Nearly 20% of knee replacement patients have diabetes, and many are obese that raises surgical risks and gradually recovers.
The study reviewed medical data from diabetic patients who consumed semaglutide for different lengths of time, from less than one month to up to one year, and compared them with similar patients who did not consume the drug.
Results indicated that consuming semaglutide for two to three months minimised serious complications, including blood clots, infections, cardiac issues, and sepsis by 55% to 72%.
Even patients who consumed the drug for less than a month experienced a sharp decline in minor issues such as pneumonia, bleeding, wound issues, and more.
Scientists believe semaglutide assists by enhancing blood sugar control minimising weight, and reducing inflammation.
Experts stated the findings underscores the significance of preparing diabetic patients before surgery for enhanced recovery.