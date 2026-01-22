Health
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Health

Shingles vaccine linked to slower biological aging in older adults

Shingles shot can reduce molecular aging and lower inflammation in older adults

  • By Bushra Saleem
Shingles vaccine linked to slower biological aging in older adults
Shingles vaccine linked to slower biological aging in older adults

New evidence shows that the shingles vaccine is linked to slower aging, with benefits that can last for several years after vaccination.

According to Science Alert, the authors, gerontologists Jung Ki Kim and Eileen Crimmins from the University of Southern California said that the findings suggest that the vaccine may have "broad" and lingering effects on "aging-related processes.”

The researchers found that among more than 3,800 participants in the US aged 70 or older, those who received the shingles vaccine after age 60 scored better on composite measures of biological aging than those who were unvaccinated.

Vaccinated participants also showed biological markers tied to lower inflammation and slower "molecular and overall biological aging," the researchers report.

The associations remained even after accounting for demographic and health differences between the two groups.

While the study does not provide conclusive proof that the shingles vaccine leads to healthier aging outcomes, the findings add to several other observational studies linking the vaccine to widespread health benefits in later life, especially for the heart and brain.

"By helping to reduce this background inflammation – possibly by preventing reactivation of the virus that causes shingles – the vaccine may play a role in supporting healthier aging," explains Kim.

"While the exact biological mechanisms remain to be understood, the potential for vaccination to reduce inflammation makes it a promising addition to broader strategies aimed at promoting resilience and slowing age-related decline."

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is triggered by a reactivation of the varicella zoster virus that causes chickenpox. Most people are infected in childhood, after which time the virus lies dormant in their nervous systems.

Ozempic use before surgery may reduce knee replacement risks, study finds
Ozempic use before surgery may reduce knee replacement risks, study finds
How whole foods diet can help you lose weight, study reveals
How whole foods diet can help you lose weight, study reveals
Is Covid vaccine linked to increased risk of heart inflammation?
Is Covid vaccine linked to increased risk of heart inflammation?
Scabies cases climb across UK this winter
Scabies cases climb across UK this winter
US cancer survival rate increases as new research cuts deaths
US cancer survival rate increases as new research cuts deaths
Tylenol use during pregnancy not associated with neurodevelopmental disorders
Tylenol use during pregnancy not associated with neurodevelopmental disorders
New smell test could detect deadly Dementia years before symptoms appear
New smell test could detect deadly Dementia years before symptoms appear
Chronic kidney disease: Signs, risks, and prevention tips
Chronic kidney disease: Signs, risks, and prevention tips
Measles outbreak: South Carolina reports 558 new cases within days
Measles outbreak: South Carolina reports 558 new cases within days
Abiraterone: Life-saving Prostate cancer drug to be accessible for thousands in UK
Abiraterone: Life-saving Prostate cancer drug to be accessible for thousands in UK
Kentucky health officials confirm first measles case of 2026
Kentucky health officials confirm first measles case of 2026
Childhood cardiovascular risks tied to reduced cognitive function in adulthood
Childhood cardiovascular risks tied to reduced cognitive function in adulthood

Popular News

Barron Trump saves woman from ex-boyfriend’s violent attack in UK

Barron Trump saves woman from ex-boyfriend’s violent attack in UK
2 hours ago
Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama

Brooklyn’s shocking claims hint at ‘the beginning’ of more family drama
2 hours ago
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round

Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula power through to Australian Open third round

3 hours ago