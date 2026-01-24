Common vitamin supplement may assist prevent some skin cancers, study

Health
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Patients who consumed 500 mg of nicotinamide twice daily for at least one month had a 14% reduced rate of new skin cancers

A recent study revealed that commonly used over-the-counter vitamin B3 supplements may keep you protected from specific types of skin cancer.

According to a large new study published in JAMA Dermatology, vitamin B3 supplements are associated with reduced risks of skin cancer.

For the study, scientists assessed health records from over 33,800 U.S. veterans diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer and discovered that those who took nicotinamide, a form of vitamin B3, showed a reduced risk of developing new skin cancer growths.

The study primarily focused on basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), the two most common skin cancers in the United States.

Overall, patients who consumed 500 milligrams of nicotinamide twice daily for at least one month had a 14% reduced rate of new skin cancers in contrast to those who did not use the supplement.

The protective effect was strongest when nicotinamide was started early. When consumed immediately after a person’s first skin cancer diagnosis, the rate of new cancers sharply declined by 54%.

The benefit declined among patients who started receiving treatment after developing several skin cancers.

Moreover, scientists discovered that the greatest reduction in risk for cSCC, which is considered more aggressive as compared to BCC.

Study author Dr. Lee Wheless stated, “There are no guidelines for when to start treatment with nicotinamide for skin cancer prevention in the general population."

"These results would really shift our practice from starting it once patients have developed numerous skin cancers to starting it earlier," he added. "We still need to do a better job of identifying who will actually benefit, as roughly only half of patients will develop multiple skin cancers,” Dr Lee added.

Scientists mentioned that nicotinamide is widely accessible, does not need laboratory monitoring and has reduced side effects as compared to other preventions.

